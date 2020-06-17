« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
Nintendo
name : Nintendo
official website : http://www.nintendo.fr
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry > blog
[Switch] New Pokemon Snap / Trailer


Éditeur : Nintendo
Développeur : Bandai Namco


https://www.nintendo.com/games/detail/new-pokemon-snap-switch/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pucnCD_X3dY
    posted the 06/17/2020 at 01:20 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (14)
    fiveagainstone posted the 06/17/2020 at 01:21 PM
    J'attendais rien de cet event et finalement c'est plutôt cool avec l'annonce de New Snap.
    rbz posted the 06/17/2020 at 01:23 PM
    un tel game design en 2020 , sérieux ?
    jpp de cette license
    opthomas posted the 06/17/2020 at 01:23 PM
    Osef j'attends plus le prochain direct Smash Bros avec le rep ARMS.
    zekura posted the 06/17/2020 at 01:24 PM
    Les environnements sont ce que j'attendais d'un opus pokémon canon ... mais c'est normal c'est pas Gamefreak qui l'a fait aussi (BANDAI NAMCO)
    rbz posted the 06/17/2020 at 01:25 PM
    et c'est juste hyper crado pour un jeu sur rail punaise, honteux
    darkxehanort94 posted the 06/17/2020 at 01:25 PM
    A coups de pommes dans ta face !
    darkxehanort94 posted the 06/17/2020 at 01:27 PM
    rbz https://p9.storage.canalblog.com/98/72/889613/90213640_o.jpg
    coco98bis posted the 06/17/2020 at 01:28 PM
    zekura Pareil ! Ça fait rêver de ouf ! Un Pokémon RPG avec ces graphismes dans une zone ouverte j'en achète 10 ! Quel gâchis...
    ducknsexe posted the 06/17/2020 at 01:31 PM
    Développeur : bandai Namco.

    On comprend pourquoi C est beaucoup plus jolie
    guiguif posted the 06/17/2020 at 01:35 PM
    J'ai de bons ptits souvenir du premier mais bon faut pas pousser, surtout que ça va encore se finir en 1 heure ou 2.
    ootaniisensei posted the 06/17/2020 at 01:41 PM
    guiguif tout dépendra du prix en faite, mais c'est Pokémon ça va coûté 30€ only déma
    hayatevibritania posted the 06/17/2020 at 01:43 PM
    Je trouve ça meh visuellement. C'est sans doute techniquement plus abouti que EB (c'est de l'UE4 je crois), mais c'est trop hétérogène dans la DA. Ce qui fait qu'au final même si EB est techniquement moins réussi, je le trouve visuellement meilleur.
    kidicarus posted the 06/17/2020 at 01:43 PM
    Génial, et je l'avais dit sur la news de l’événement je suis happy, même si ce jeu aurait dû être fait sur WiiU, son gamepad était pour lui.
    C'est sympa coté graphisme et j'espère une bonne durée de vie, bon avant d'avoir le perfect, je pense qu'on va devoir le faire plusieurs fois.
    jeanouillz posted the 06/17/2020 at 01:47 PM
    En plus c'est moche
