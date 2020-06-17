accueil
« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
name :
Nintendo
official website :
http://www.nintendo.fr
nicolasgourry
articles : 3186
3186
visites since opening : 4182976
4182976
nicolasgourry
> blog
[Switch] New Pokemon Snap / Trailer
Éditeur : Nintendo
Développeur : Bandai Namco
https://www.nintendo.com/games/detail/new-pokemon-snap-switch/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pucnCD_X3dY
tags :
posted the 06/17/2020 at 01:20 PM by nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
comments (14)
14
)
fiveagainstone
posted
the 06/17/2020 at 01:21 PM
J'attendais rien de cet event et finalement c'est plutôt cool avec l'annonce de New Snap.
rbz
posted
the 06/17/2020 at 01:23 PM
un tel game design en 2020 , sérieux ?
jpp de cette license
opthomas
posted
the 06/17/2020 at 01:23 PM
Osef j'attends plus le prochain direct Smash Bros avec le rep ARMS.
zekura
posted
the 06/17/2020 at 01:24 PM
Les environnements sont ce que j'attendais d'un opus pokémon canon ... mais c'est normal c'est pas Gamefreak qui l'a fait aussi (BANDAI NAMCO)
rbz
posted
the 06/17/2020 at 01:25 PM
et c'est juste hyper crado pour un jeu sur rail punaise, honteux
darkxehanort94
posted
the 06/17/2020 at 01:25 PM
A coups de pommes dans ta face !
darkxehanort94
posted
the 06/17/2020 at 01:27 PM
rbz
https://p9.storage.canalblog.com/98/72/889613/90213640_o.jpg
coco98bis
posted
the 06/17/2020 at 01:28 PM
zekura
Pareil ! Ça fait rêver de ouf ! Un Pokémon RPG avec ces graphismes dans une zone ouverte j'en achète 10 !
Quel gâchis...
ducknsexe
posted
the 06/17/2020 at 01:31 PM
Développeur : bandai Namco.
On comprend pourquoi C est beaucoup plus jolie
guiguif
posted
the 06/17/2020 at 01:35 PM
J'ai de bons ptits souvenir du premier mais bon faut pas pousser, surtout que ça va encore se finir en 1 heure ou 2.
ootaniisensei
posted
the 06/17/2020 at 01:41 PM
guiguif
tout dépendra du prix en faite, mais c'est Pokémon ça va coûté 30€ only déma
hayatevibritania
posted
the 06/17/2020 at 01:43 PM
Je trouve ça meh visuellement. C'est sans doute techniquement plus abouti que EB (c'est de l'UE4 je crois), mais c'est trop hétérogène dans la DA. Ce qui fait qu'au final même si EB est techniquement moins réussi, je le trouve visuellement meilleur.
kidicarus
posted
the 06/17/2020 at 01:43 PM
Génial, et je l'avais dit sur la news de l’événement je suis happy, même si ce jeu aurait dû être fait sur WiiU, son gamepad était pour lui.
C'est sympa coté graphisme et j'espère une bonne durée de vie, bon avant d'avoir le perfect, je pense qu'on va devoir le faire plusieurs fois.
jeanouillz
posted
the 06/17/2020 at 01:47 PM
En plus c'est moche
