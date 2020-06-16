Escobar All Day EveryDay
escobar > blog
all
On connaît enfin la signification de la Switch PS5 et series X
Humour


Voilà bonne nuit
    tags : humour hein
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 06/16/2020 at 10:34 PM by escobar
    comments (7)
    dyson85 posted the 06/16/2020 at 10:43 PM
    J ai entendu quelqu un dans un stream dire que la ps5 ressemblait aux flingues de destiny,quelqu un pour comfirmer?
    eldenring posted the 06/16/2020 at 10:43 PM
    Tu régales.
    populus posted the 06/16/2020 at 10:48 PM
    ...
    spawnini posted the 06/16/2020 at 11:01 PM
    Remboursay et retourne tenfiler des frites dans ton uk avant d'aller faire dodo
    axlenz posted the 06/16/2020 at 11:05 PM
    Pourtant j'aurais aimé rire
    zabuza posted the 06/16/2020 at 11:05 PM
    L humour de bourgeois a Uccle. Faut un décodeur
    escobar posted the 06/16/2020 at 11:35 PM
    zabuza c'est pas de l'humour
