profile
shincloud
205
Likes
Likers
shincloud
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 3205
visites since opening : 4479828
shincloud > blog
PS5 Self Control
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 06/16/2020 at 06:10 PM by shincloud
    comments (13)
    shincloud posted the 06/16/2020 at 06:12 PM
    octobar Tu évolue jamais toi lol
    octobar posted the 06/16/2020 at 06:13 PM
    dans un autre genre: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=seWeNKeRmjc
    octobar posted the 06/16/2020 at 06:14 PM
    shincloud je me suis ravisé
    gat posted the 06/16/2020 at 06:15 PM
    shincloud The Forest ?
    thethreestrikes posted the 06/16/2020 at 06:15 PM
    Moi qui croyais trouver Laura Branigan je suis decu
    octobar posted the 06/16/2020 at 06:17 PM
    thethreestrikes j'avoue
    balf posted the 06/16/2020 at 06:29 PM
    Le reveal était quand même bien fait, la musique, ces ondulations de milliers de bulles, franchement chapeau
    octobar posted the 06/16/2020 at 06:33 PM
    balf le graphisme était sympa ouais ça m'a même rappelé l'époque PS2
    niflheim posted the 06/16/2020 at 06:46 PM
    balf oui, très très beau reveal de console, c'était magnifique.

    Pour ceux qui veulent en savoir plus sur le magnifique design de la PS5, c'est très intéressant, notamment l'Effet Venturi, ça pourrait bien expliquer ce design très courbé https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tp0BJGVLx04
    balf posted the 06/16/2020 at 06:47 PM
    octobar c’est vrai, y avait un petit coté PS2, les couleurs choisies peut être.
    octobar posted the 06/16/2020 at 06:50 PM
    balf le côté "surnaturel" et mystique je dirais.
    yukilin posted the 06/16/2020 at 06:58 PM
    niflheim : Très bonne vidéo de Gia
    Je l'ai regardé et c'était très instructif. A mon avis, ils ont pensé à bien plus qu'on croit avec ce design.
    docbrown posted the 06/16/2020 at 07:05 PM
    shincloud Tu m'as donné envie de revoir la présentation ! Propre ce son !
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre