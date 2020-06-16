accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
Muramasa
profile
205
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
zackfair59plus
,
tvirus
,
chris92
,
kizito5
,
rkazuya
,
youki
,
reikoririn
,
lambo
,
liquidus
,
bibi300
,
escobar
,
strifedcloud
,
sokarius
,
greil93
,
artemis
,
bladagun
,
lucy
,
shampix
,
shima
,
estellise
,
voxen
,
metasonic
,
sacks
,
robin73
,
sboubi
,
shanks
,
zabuza
,
sephiroth07
,
papysnake
,
carmichael
,
alozius
,
cuthbert
,
jeanouillz
,
fullbuster
,
viveff
,
fantacitron
,
shoga
,
kensama
,
eldren
,
rahxephon1
,
stonesjack
,
chdav
,
achille
,
apollokami
,
darkvador
,
dragonkevin
,
neokiller
,
trez
,
grozourson
,
shazbot
,
rkm18
,
svr
,
vanilla59
,
gtoonizuka69
,
vonkuru
,
square
,
aiolia081
,
milo42
,
thib50
,
minx
,
klepapangue
,
anonymous340
,
kwak
,
yukilin
,
zelda59279
,
lucrate
,
darknova
,
traveller
,
shinz0
,
asakim
,
darksephiroth
,
binou87
,
kasumi
,
docteurdeggman
,
idd
,
shido
,
sauronsg
,
jwolf
,
yagate
,
000000000000000000
,
akd
,
musicforlife
,
hipou
,
loudiyi
,
grimmroy
,
uta
,
hebuspsa
,
tzine
,
qbigaara49
,
choupiloutre
,
twins
,
linkart
,
biggy
,
jaune
,
kurosama
,
kiruo
,
jf17
,
trafalgar
,
momotaros
,
heroux
,
seiyasnake
,
krjc
,
furtifdor
,
drakeramore
,
goldmen33
,
ripley
,
supatony
,
takahito
,
calishnikov
,
tripy73
,
amassous
,
gunotak
,
mickurt
,
mustdie
,
diablass59
,
syndrome
,
kenshuiin
,
yogfei
,
snakeorliquid
,
chester
,
spaaz
,
lightjack
,
ritalix
,
linkiorra
,
maldara69600
,
darkyx
,
heracles
,
lefumier
,
kisukesan
,
monkeydluffy
,
ykarin
,
patourde
,
darkfoxx
,
skyzein
,
gizmo2142
,
blackbox
,
link80
,
odv78
,
korou
,
playstation2008
,
ootaniisensei
,
angelcloud
,
maxibesttof
,
kikibearentongues
,
jorostar
,
darkulqui
,
shiranui
,
fortep
,
archesstat
,
rendan
,
sandman
,
x1x2
,
opthomas
,
kenpokan
,
graamm
,
chronokami
,
lilong
,
exemplay
,
ravyxxs
,
shindo
,
naruto780
,
netero
,
nekonoctis
,
gat
,
nmariodk
,
neckbreaker71
,
arngrim
,
shiroyashagin
,
xars01
,
nindo64
,
sorow
,
e3payne
,
jozen15
,
sorento
,
torotoro59
,
minbox
,
iglooo
,
killia
,
yaakus
,
xxxxxx0
,
narustorm
,
rayzorx09
,
zboobi
,
coco6767
,
raph64
,
niveforever
,
corrin
,
sujetdelta
,
kwathor
,
fandenutella
,
maxine
,
awamy02
,
receiversms
,
2077
,
leonr4
,
negan
,
zevoodoo
,
cloc
,
kamina
,
spawnini
,
davonizuka
,
myki
,
mikazaki
,
dooku
,
colibrie
shincloud
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
3205
visites since opening :
4479828
shincloud
> blog
PS5 Self Control
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 06/16/2020 at 06:10 PM by
shincloud
comments (
13
)
shincloud
posted
the 06/16/2020 at 06:12 PM
octobar
Tu évolue jamais toi lol
octobar
posted
the 06/16/2020 at 06:13 PM
dans un autre genre:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=seWeNKeRmjc
octobar
posted
the 06/16/2020 at 06:14 PM
shincloud
je me suis ravisé
gat
posted
the 06/16/2020 at 06:15 PM
shincloud
The Forest ?
thethreestrikes
posted
the 06/16/2020 at 06:15 PM
Moi qui croyais trouver Laura Branigan je suis decu
octobar
posted
the 06/16/2020 at 06:17 PM
thethreestrikes
j'avoue
balf
posted
the 06/16/2020 at 06:29 PM
Le reveal était quand même bien fait, la musique, ces ondulations de milliers de bulles, franchement chapeau
octobar
posted
the 06/16/2020 at 06:33 PM
balf
le graphisme était sympa ouais ça m'a même rappelé l'époque PS2
niflheim
posted
the 06/16/2020 at 06:46 PM
balf
oui, très très beau reveal de console, c'était magnifique.
Pour ceux qui veulent en savoir plus sur le magnifique design de la PS5, c'est très intéressant, notamment l'Effet Venturi, ça pourrait bien expliquer ce design très courbé
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tp0BJGVLx04
balf
posted
the 06/16/2020 at 06:47 PM
octobar
c’est vrai, y avait un petit coté PS2, les couleurs choisies peut être.
octobar
posted
the 06/16/2020 at 06:50 PM
balf
le côté "surnaturel" et mystique je dirais.
yukilin
posted
the 06/16/2020 at 06:58 PM
niflheim
: Très bonne vidéo de Gia
Je l'ai regardé et c'était très instructif. A mon avis, ils ont pensé à bien plus qu'on croit avec ce design.
docbrown
posted
the 06/16/2020 at 07:05 PM
shincloud
Tu m'as donné envie de revoir la présentation ! Propre ce son !
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo
Pour ceux qui veulent en savoir plus sur le magnifique design de la PS5, c'est très intéressant, notamment l'Effet Venturi, ça pourrait bien expliquer ce design très courbé https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tp0BJGVLx04
Je l'ai regardé et c'était très instructif. A mon avis, ils ont pensé à bien plus qu'on croit avec ce design.