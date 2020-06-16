accueil
> blog
Mini arcade Switch
Préco Perso
https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/switch-fighter--2#/
Indeegogo
-
https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/switch-fighter--2#/
posted the 06/16/2020 at 05:58 PM by crazy
crazy
comments (
1
)
xenofamicom
posted
the 06/16/2020 at 06:48 PM
Tu nous feras une petite vidéo?
Perso j'ai voulu investir mais je préfère les grands écrans pour les jeux d'arcade...
