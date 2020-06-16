« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
Windjammers 2
[PC] Windjammers 2 / Démo


La démo est disponible du 16 au 21 Juin 2020 sur Steam.


Steam
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HBRsHHg-BLY&feature=emb_logo
    posted the 06/16/2020 at 08:16 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (2)
    potion2swag posted the 06/16/2020 at 08:54 AM
    Lastman : Fribee
    flom posted the 06/16/2020 at 10:04 AM
    Merde. J aurai bien tester sur switch
