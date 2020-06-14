ajouter un tigre
Jeux Vidéo
Jeux Vidéo
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
leblogdeshacka
leblogdeshacka
[News] Nouvelles affiches pour Star Wars Squadron
Le prochain Star Wars se dévoile avec deux nouvelles affiches !




    tags :
    posted the 06/14/2020 at 04:18 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (9)
    e3ologue posted the 06/14/2020 at 04:24 PM
    Pour une fois que j'ai hâte de voir un jeu EA
    trodark posted the 06/14/2020 at 04:29 PM
    Un petit Criterion derrière tout ça ?
    Ça serait cool.
    altendorf posted the 06/14/2020 at 04:44 PM
    trodark Non, c'est Motive Studios. Criterion bosse sur le nouveau Need for Speed.
    ratchet posted the 06/14/2020 at 05:00 PM
    Aucun intérêt me concernant, je vais pas me hypé pour un petit jeu SW.
    leoptymus posted the 06/14/2020 at 05:06 PM
    hâte de voir du gameplay
    narukamisan posted the 06/14/2020 at 05:07 PM
    Les fils spirituel de riogue squadron please
    maxleresistant posted the 06/14/2020 at 05:18 PM
    Au top impatient de voir ce que ça donne
    octobar posted the 06/14/2020 at 05:50 PM
    ca va être caca je sens.
    jaysennnin posted the 06/14/2020 at 05:54 PM
    tant qu'on peut faire des barrell roll ça me va
