Hitman Absolution (Gratuit sur GOG)


https://www.gog.com/
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 06/13/2020 at 07:06 PM by liberty
    comments (18)
    shigeryu posted the 06/13/2020 at 07:08 PM
    Merci
    draer posted the 06/13/2020 at 07:13 PM
    Merci pour le tuyau
    famimax posted the 06/13/2020 at 07:23 PM
    Elle est rigolote ta bannière, dommage que tu peux pas la mettre en plus grande
    liberty posted the 06/13/2020 at 07:28 PM
    famimax Je regardes les infos, je cherche le stream de leur Site, je tombe sur cette image... un truc cloche avec l'actu... j'ai mis a jour
    liberty posted the 06/13/2020 at 07:29 PM
    shigeryu draer de rien mais le site galère
    grievous32 posted the 06/13/2020 at 07:42 PM
    Ce jeu excellent. Et l'Agent 47 doublé par mon pote Jérémie

    J'avais vraiment surkiffé ce jeu quand il avait été offert en GWG.
    liberty posted the 06/13/2020 at 07:45 PM
    grievous32 https://fr.wikipedia.org/wiki/J%C3%A9r%C3%A9mie_Covillault ?
    grievous32 posted the 06/13/2020 at 07:47 PM
    Liberty yep, lui-même !
    liberty posted the 06/13/2020 at 07:48 PM
    grievous32 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iyEa_Q9mxrw
    shinz0 posted the 06/13/2020 at 07:52 PM
    Cette bannière
    grievous32 posted the 06/13/2020 at 07:53 PM
    Liberty haha ouais je l'avais vu peu de temps après que j'aille le voir joué au théâtre, on s'était fait un resto ensemble dans la foulée, une excellente soirée, il m'avait balancé en avance qu'il allait être dans le streamVF avec Donald Reignoux alors que l'annonce devait se faire le week-end suivant. Une voix de dingue.
    liberty posted the 06/13/2020 at 08:09 PM
    grievous32 T'as de la chance d'avoir un ami doubleur, ca doit être drole ^^
    liberty posted the 06/13/2020 at 08:10 PM
    shinz0 Comme je disais a famimax Je regardes les infos (USA...), je cherche le stream de gamekult pour le PC gaming show..., je tombe sur cette image... un truc cloche avec l'actu... j'ai mis a jour
    shinz0 posted the 06/13/2020 at 08:12 PM
    liberty
    grievous32 posted the 06/13/2020 at 08:15 PM
    Liberty c'est surtout qu'il est vraiment incroyable dans sa gentillesse et sa simplicité. Il est très accessible malgré son statut, le doublage est pas reconnu à sa juste valeur en France, je trouve.
    liberty posted the 06/13/2020 at 08:16 PM
    grievous32 J'éspère le rencontrer un jour alors ^^ et toi par la même occasion
    grievous32 posted the 06/13/2020 at 08:24 PM
    Liberty bah peut être un jour hein !
    masharu posted the 06/13/2020 at 08:28 PM
    Gratuit gratuit ou gratuit comme fut Hitman 1 sur PS4 ?
