Hitman Absolution (Gratuit sur GOG)
https://www.gog.com/
posted the 06/13/2020 at 07:06 PM by
liberty
comments (
18
)
shigeryu
posted
the 06/13/2020 at 07:08 PM
Merci
draer
posted
the 06/13/2020 at 07:13 PM
Merci pour le tuyau
famimax
posted
the 06/13/2020 at 07:23 PM
Elle est rigolote ta bannière, dommage que tu peux pas la mettre en plus grande
liberty
posted
the 06/13/2020 at 07:28 PM
famimax
Je regardes les infos, je cherche le stream de leur Site, je tombe sur cette image... un truc cloche avec l'actu... j'ai mis a jour
liberty
posted
the 06/13/2020 at 07:29 PM
shigeryu
draer
de rien mais le site galère
grievous32
posted
the 06/13/2020 at 07:42 PM
Ce jeu excellent. Et l'Agent 47 doublé par mon pote Jérémie
J'avais vraiment surkiffé ce jeu quand il avait été offert en GWG.
liberty
posted
the 06/13/2020 at 07:45 PM
grievous32
https://fr.wikipedia.org/wiki/J%C3%A9r%C3%A9mie_Covillault
?
grievous32
posted
the 06/13/2020 at 07:47 PM
Liberty
yep, lui-même !
liberty
posted
the 06/13/2020 at 07:48 PM
grievous32
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iyEa_Q9mxrw
shinz0
posted
the 06/13/2020 at 07:52 PM
Cette bannière
grievous32
posted
the 06/13/2020 at 07:53 PM
Liberty
haha ouais je l'avais vu peu de temps après que j'aille le voir joué au théâtre, on s'était fait un resto ensemble dans la foulée, une excellente soirée, il m'avait balancé en avance qu'il allait être dans le streamVF avec Donald Reignoux alors que l'annonce devait se faire le week-end suivant. Une voix de dingue.
liberty
posted
the 06/13/2020 at 08:09 PM
grievous32
T'as de la chance d'avoir un ami doubleur, ca doit être drole ^^
liberty
posted
the 06/13/2020 at 08:10 PM
shinz0
Comme je disais a
famimax
Je regardes les infos (USA...), je cherche le stream de gamekult pour le PC gaming show..., je tombe sur cette image... un truc cloche avec l'actu... j'ai mis a jour
shinz0
posted
the 06/13/2020 at 08:12 PM
liberty
grievous32
posted
the 06/13/2020 at 08:15 PM
Liberty
c'est surtout qu'il est vraiment incroyable dans sa gentillesse et sa simplicité. Il est très accessible malgré son statut, le doublage est pas reconnu à sa juste valeur en France, je trouve.
liberty
posted
the 06/13/2020 at 08:16 PM
grievous32
J'éspère le rencontrer un jour alors ^^ et toi par la même occasion
grievous32
posted
the 06/13/2020 at 08:24 PM
Liberty
bah peut être un jour hein !
masharu
posted
the 06/13/2020 at 08:28 PM
Gratuit gratuit ou gratuit comme fut Hitman 1 sur PS4
?
J'avais vraiment surkiffé ce jeu quand il avait été offert en GWG.