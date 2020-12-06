« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
GTA / 1 image qui en dit long...


    posted the 06/12/2020 at 10:02 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (6)
    phosfer posted the 06/12/2020 at 10:03 PM
    i8 posted the 06/12/2020 at 10:04 PM
    foxstep posted the 06/12/2020 at 10:04 PM
    https://pbs.twimg.com/media/EaQ5UMHXkAMmHf5?format=jpg&name=900x900
    altendorf posted the 06/12/2020 at 10:07 PM
    :/
    octobar posted the 06/12/2020 at 10:09 PM
    cette tristesse de descendre aussi bas alors qu'à une époque c'était un nouveau jeu en 2-3 ans avec leurs studios.
    marcus62 posted the 06/12/2020 at 10:10 PM
    C'est dingue...

    GTA IV ce jeu
    GTA Vice City
