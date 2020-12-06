profile
Jeux Vidéo
262
Likes
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
satanpetitcoeur
0
Like
Likers
satanpetitcoeur
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 2
visites since opening : 2030
satanpetitcoeur > blog
Petite reflexion perso (Pachter style)
Bonjour à tous,

En voyant la fin de la conf ps5 et surtout la ps5 digital édition, jai eu un flash a la Michael pachter
La secte de pachter/ paco rabanne et la nasa
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 06/12/2020 at 12:22 PM by satanpetitcoeur
    comments (9)
    shinz0 posted the 06/12/2020 at 12:29 PM
    Ça serait bien de compiler les prédictions ou "leaks" de ces pseudo insiders
    goldmen33 posted the 06/12/2020 at 12:31 PM
    et??
    potion2swag posted the 06/12/2020 at 12:34 PM
    Un flash suivi d'un AVC visiblement
    birmou posted the 06/12/2020 at 12:36 PM
    potion2swag

    Il a pas supporté la vitesse du SSD.
    maxleresistant posted the 06/12/2020 at 12:39 PM
    donc tu pars du principe qu'on sait de quoi tu parles et qu'on devine la conclusion qui en découle.

    Ok, mais du coup on comprends rien
    vfries posted the 06/12/2020 at 12:43 PM
    Il y a un DLC à l'article, ça sort quand ? Le prix ? Sur gamekyo ?
    churos45 posted the 06/12/2020 at 12:48 PM
    birmou posted the 06/12/2020 at 12:50 PM
    C'est un avant goût de la conférence EA ?
    anakaris posted the 06/12/2020 at 01:17 PM
    Il est sur Xbox Series X, du coup la suite du niveau est en train de charger, y'a du clipping, 2 minutes de patiente svp
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre