BREAKING NEWS : Shaman King aura droit à un remake anime !
News Manga
C'est officiel, Shaman King aura droit à un remake anime et c'est prévu pour avril 2021 !

shamanking-project - https://shamanking-project.com/
    posted the 06/12/2020 at 07:47 AM by zekura
    comments (4)
    rbz posted the 06/12/2020 at 07:48 AM
    wow Oo
    why not.
    j'ai essayé de m'y remettre avec le manga. bah j'ai pas accroché ^^" alors que dans mes souvenir c'était cool
    echizen posted the 06/12/2020 at 07:55 AM
    Ct pas l’histoire la plus profonde, mais de souvenir, les combats, animation, le principe et les personnages etaient cool, j’adorai quand j’etais gosse, j’espere une adaptation plus fidele au manga avec la vrai fin fraichement sortie
    zekura posted the 06/12/2020 at 07:56 AM
    echizen Idem, et surtout, non censuré !
    opthomas posted the 06/12/2020 at 08:00 AM
    LET'S FUCKING GO ! ♥
