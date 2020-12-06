accueil
zekura
> blog
BREAKING NEWS : Shaman King aura droit à un remake anime !
News Manga
C'est officiel, Shaman King aura droit à un remake anime et c'est prévu pour avril 2021 !
shamanking-project
-
https://shamanking-project.com/
1
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 06/12/2020 at 07:47 AM by
zekura
comments (
4
)
rbz
posted
the 06/12/2020 at 07:48 AM
wow Oo
why not.
j'ai essayé de m'y remettre avec le manga. bah j'ai pas accroché ^^" alors que dans mes souvenir c'était cool
echizen
posted
the 06/12/2020 at 07:55 AM
Ct pas l’histoire la plus profonde, mais de souvenir, les combats, animation, le principe et les personnages etaient cool, j’adorai quand j’etais gosse, j’espere une adaptation plus fidele au manga avec la vrai fin fraichement sortie
zekura
posted
the 06/12/2020 at 07:56 AM
echizen
Idem, et surtout, non censuré !
opthomas
posted
the 06/12/2020 at 08:00 AM
LET'S FUCKING GO ! ♥
