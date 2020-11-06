accueil
Kena: Bridge of Spirits sortira sur PS4, PS5 et Epic Games Store
https://twitter.com/emberlab/status/1271190604974710785
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 06/11/2020 at 10:11 PM by
chester
comments (
28
)
venomsnake
posted
the 06/11/2020 at 10:13 PM
c'est bien une exclu console comme je l'avais dit
aiolia081
posted
the 06/11/2020 at 10:13 PM
Mon coup de coeur de la conf
kamikaze1985
posted
the 06/11/2020 at 10:13 PM
C'est joli, coloré, j'adore le passage à la fin du trailer lorsqu'elle active son pouvoir.
romgamer6859
posted
the 06/11/2020 at 10:14 PM
Une vraie claque
liberty
posted
the 06/11/2020 at 10:14 PM
Ce jeu est magnifique
xenofamicom
posted
the 06/11/2020 at 10:14 PM
Si RE8 sort aussi sur PS4, je n'aurai pas la PS5 tout de suite...
Pour moi, c'est une bonne nouvelle que ce Kena sort sur PS4.
hayatevibritania
posted
the 06/11/2020 at 10:14 PM
Le jeu qui m'a le plus "impressionné" est un jeu crossgen. Je le prendrai donc sur PC.
fiveagainstone
posted
the 06/11/2020 at 10:15 PM
Meilleur jeu de la conf!
jamrock
posted
the 06/11/2020 at 10:15 PM
Cool je le ferai sur PC s'il est sympa
grundbeld
posted
the 06/11/2020 at 10:17 PM
Le jeu le plus intéressant de la conf Sony serait donc un jeu multisupports ? Ce serait pas la première fois.
nigel
posted
the 06/11/2020 at 10:18 PM
Je me méfierais tout de même perso, le jeu me hype de fou, mais faut savoir que c'est un studio qui a pas de jeux a son actif et qui faisait avant de la CGI si je ne me trompe pas.
Ça veux pas dire que le jeu sera mauvais, mais qu'il vaut mieux pas trop se hyper ou prendre la vidéo comme du vrai gameplay garanti ^^'
bigb0ss
posted
the 06/11/2020 at 10:19 PM
Le jeu qui m'a le plus hypé de cette conférence
rbz
posted
the 06/11/2020 at 10:19 PM
le jeu que j'ai le plus apprécié sur le plan visuel, après sur le reste faudra voir.
fiveagainstone
posted
the 06/11/2020 at 10:19 PM
venomsnake
C'était pas "Console exclusive for a limited time" non ?
koji
posted
the 06/11/2020 at 10:19 PM
genial la DA
anakaris
posted
the 06/11/2020 at 10:19 PM
Ben ce sera sur PS4 et la PS5 attendra au moins Noël 2021 qu'est-ce que tu veux que je te dise Sony...
leoptymus
posted
the 06/11/2020 at 10:20 PM
ce sera sur pc alors j'ai adoré l'ambiance
leonr4
posted
the 06/11/2020 at 10:21 PM
Magnifique.
vfries
posted
the 06/11/2020 at 10:22 PM
Sur ps4
dyson85
posted
the 06/11/2020 at 10:23 PM
Coup de coeur pour moi aussi.
yukilin
posted
the 06/11/2020 at 10:25 PM
Beaucoup aimé la présentation de ce jeu
barberousse
posted
the 06/11/2020 at 10:26 PM
Superbe, a voir si le reste suit
marcus62
posted
the 06/11/2020 at 10:32 PM
Ce jeu m'a intrigué ! J'aime beaucoup la DA ! J'attends d'en voir/savoir plus !
Je le ferai soit sur PS4 ou bien sur PC.
C'est pas ce jeu là qui me poussera à acheter la PS5 en fin d'année
shambala93
posted
the 06/11/2020 at 10:32 PM
Une des rares claques ! De la bonne nouveauté !
leonsilverburg
posted
the 06/11/2020 at 10:53 PM
Mon coup de coeur de cette conf ! DAY ONE !
skuldleif
posted
the 06/11/2020 at 10:53 PM
bizarre le jeu est crossgen et pourtant tres beau
e3ologue
posted
the 06/11/2020 at 10:56 PM
J'avoue c'est aussi mon préféré de la soirée. Reste à voir ce qu'il donnera sur PS4, sachant que c'est une exclu temporaire PS5.
draer
posted
the 06/11/2020 at 11:00 PM
J'avoue que celui-là il envoie bien.
