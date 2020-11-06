ajouter un tigre
profile
Jeux Vidéo
262
Likes
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
leblogdeshacka
403
Likes
Likers
leblogdeshacka
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 3549
visites since opening : 3966907
leblogdeshacka > blog
[Trailer] La PS5 se dévoile
Bordel, elle est belle !!

En mode Digital aussi !

    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 06/11/2020 at 09:17 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (11)
    gat posted the 06/11/2020 at 09:25 PM
    Elle arrache. Mais vraiment.
    shockadelica posted the 06/11/2020 at 09:27 PM
    Très futuriste , elle a l air très grande .
    Pas sûre que madame accepte ça dans le salon
    trodark posted the 06/11/2020 at 09:28 PM
    Perso je trouve ça immonde. Que ce soit le design ou les choix de couleurs.
    battossai posted the 06/11/2020 at 09:29 PM
    Je m'en foutais du design je voulais juste une console qui tienne dans un meuble TV et non une tour :/

    Après j'espère qu'il sera possible de la mettre à l'horizontal sinon je serais deg (j'ai cru la voir allongé brièvement mais pas sur )
    shockadelica posted the 06/11/2020 at 09:30 PM
    On est à combien ? Une hauteur de près de 4 manettes ?
    shincloud posted the 06/11/2020 at 09:32 PM
    shockadelica elle a l'air plus grande que la XSX
    shurax93 posted the 06/11/2020 at 09:32 PM
    Vraiment moche, elle fait design dégueulasse des alienware ou truc du genre sans les couleur criarde.
    nicolasgourry posted the 06/11/2020 at 09:32 PM
    Je trouva audacieux le design, d'ailleurs la manette donne le ton en fait.
    Par contre, j'ai pas l'impression que l'on pourra mettre la console en position couché.
    shurax93 posted the 06/11/2020 at 09:33 PM
    Elle pas pas être évidente à nettoyer je pense.
    neo777 posted the 06/11/2020 at 09:33 PM
    Presque la taille de 4 manette purées !!et un nid a poussière, pas très fan.
    ikaruga posted the 06/11/2020 at 09:34 PM
    quelle classe ! tellement en accord avec la manette ! une console qui fait futuriste ! j'adore !!
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre