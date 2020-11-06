ajouter un tigre
[News] Spider-Man PS5 pour 2020
Holiday 2020



Peu d'informations pour le moment, juste les leaks étaient bons.
Le jeu se déroule en hiver, avec Miles Morales
    posted the 06/11/2020 at 08:15 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (6)
    midomashakil posted the 06/11/2020 at 08:20 PM
    les graphisme sont comme du ps4 ou je me trompe ?
    leblogdeshacka posted the 06/11/2020 at 08:22 PM
    midomashakil On voit pas trop encore, mais je pense que nous avons vu la version PS4
    Mais ça donne envie putain
    kinectical posted the 06/11/2020 at 08:25 PM
    leblogdeshacka ces écris capturés sur ps5
    leblogdeshacka posted the 06/11/2020 at 08:29 PM
    kinectical j'ai même pas fais attention
    shmawlk44 posted the 06/11/2020 at 08:30 PM
    Ça sent le petit standalone
    kinectical posted the 06/11/2020 at 08:33 PM
    shmawlk44 j’ai penser pareil stand-alone un peu comme infamous first light
