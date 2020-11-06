Tu sais, le truc pour s’amuser dans la vie, c’est de toujours garder un côté enfant.
shiroyashagin
24
Stream : Playstation 5 !
Sate Sate Sate Aller faite moi rêver bande de zigoto !

    posted the 06/11/2020 at 07:44 PM by shiroyashagin
    comments (4)
    ratchet posted the 06/11/2020 at 07:45 PM
    Ca va chiiiiiiiieyyyyyyy
    leoptymus posted the 06/11/2020 at 08:00 PM
    Batman
    krikri24 posted the 06/11/2020 at 08:02 PM
    krikri24 posted the 06/11/2020 at 08:03 PM
    Ça pète dans le casque
