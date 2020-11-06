« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
XIII Remake
name : XIII Remake
platform : PC
editor : Microids
developer : PlayMagic
genre : FPS
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
articles : 3172
visites since opening : 4160183
nicolasgourry > blog
[Multi] XIII Remake / Trailer
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=2&v=WJU0lA-rkwA&feature=emb_logo
    posted the 06/11/2020 at 06:45 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (7)
    shinz0 posted the 06/11/2020 at 06:51 PM
    "Remake" ?

    Pas l'animation en tout cas on dirait un remaster
    killia posted the 06/11/2020 at 06:55 PM


    Cette plastique, ce dynamisme
    wazaaabi posted the 06/11/2020 at 07:02 PM
    Pour ceux ne l’ayant pas fais c’est cool .
    ioop posted the 06/11/2020 at 07:05 PM
    moué, ça fait "cheap" quand même, le feeling des armes a l'air affreux
    surement un jeu à 40€
    lion93 posted the 06/11/2020 at 07:18 PM
    remake, c'est une refonte du jeu, j'ai plus l'impression aussi de voir un remaster qu'un remake. shinz0
    kinectical posted the 06/11/2020 at 07:42 PM
    Ils ont intérêt a pas vendre ce truc 50$ au Canada je paye pas plus que 30$
    ioop posted the 06/11/2020 at 07:46 PM
    dispo en préco 49,99€
