Jeux Vidéo
262
Likes
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
63
Likes
Likers
lightning
articles : 360
visites since opening : 647884
lightning > blog
all
PS5 Reveal: Jim Ryan recommande de regarder sur grand écran avec un casque !
Divers
Il a envoyé un mail en interne

(Principal Graphics Engineer)



On y est presque

    tags :
    3
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 06/11/2020 at 04:32 PM by lightning
    comments (23)
    goldmen33 posted the 06/11/2020 at 04:34 PM
    Un casque de chez Wish ça marche?!
    marcus62 posted the 06/11/2020 at 04:35 PM
    Je sens que ce soir, ce sera une soirée historique

    Je me hype probablement trop mais ça me fait penser à des soirées de conférence E3 avec toute l'excitation qui va avec

    Beaucoup sont tombés sur Playstation lorsqu'il a annoncé qu'il ne serait pas à l'E3 cette année, de nouveau. Bah finalement, Playstation est le seul parmi les constructeurs qui prend la parole et qui réalise un Event en période de l'E3
    tolgafury posted the 06/11/2020 at 04:35 PM
    Le Gif !
    neptonic posted the 06/11/2020 at 04:36 PM
    tolgafury je kiffe aussi
    wazaaabi posted the 06/11/2020 at 04:38 PM
    Quelle bonne source sur la télé pour avoir une belle image ? Car si je veux écouter avec un casque c’est YouTube sur Ps4
    tolgafury posted the 06/11/2020 at 04:38 PM
    neptonic
    birmou posted the 06/11/2020 at 04:38 PM
    Ya intérêt que cette branlette autour du son soit justifiée au final car on va pas les rater sinon
    sora78 posted the 06/11/2020 at 04:38 PM
    Il va y avoir de l'hypnose auditive et on va tous acheter la PS5 à 1000 boules
    docbrown posted the 06/11/2020 at 04:39 PM
    Je testerai avec le 5.1 !
    e3ologue posted the 06/11/2020 at 04:39 PM
    conférence pour riche
    voxen posted the 06/11/2020 at 04:40 PM
    birmou l'évent asmr
    dokidokii posted the 06/11/2020 at 04:41 PM
    Ils peuvent pas arreter le blabla et juste nous montrer la console
    leonr4 posted the 06/11/2020 at 04:41 PM
    Jimbo fallait laisser le choix du stream en 4K.
    lightning posted the 06/11/2020 at 04:44 PM
    dokidokii non
    madd posted the 06/11/2020 at 04:46 PM
    Bah j'avais prévu de regarder le bousin sur PS4 avec le casque sur la manette de toute façon.
    wilhelm posted the 06/11/2020 at 04:47 PM
    Et de prévoir un second slip
    famimax posted the 06/11/2020 at 04:48 PM
    Jim Ryan recommande de regarder avec ses yeux et d'écouter avec ses oreilles
    onihanzo posted the 06/11/2020 at 04:51 PM
    Prochaine communication : Shuhei Yoshida conseille de regarder depuis son smartphone !

    Franchement...
    ravyxxs posted the 06/11/2020 at 04:53 PM
    e3ologue T'avais qu'à bien bosser à l'école
    romgamer6859 posted the 06/11/2020 at 04:58 PM
    Je go m'acheter une 55 pouces !
    gamerdome posted the 06/11/2020 at 04:58 PM
    bah je regarderai sur mon petit écran de mon bête PC et mes haut-parleurs bon marché, sur youtube que je ne mettrai même pas en full screen. Comme d'hab.

    ça sera d'autant meilleurs que je jouerai sur ms PS5 sur mon TV 4K et ma barre son.

    ça me rappelle l'époque des magazines où on avais juste des photos de 3cm.
    barberousse posted the 06/11/2020 at 05:00 PM
    On va mettre l'oreillette fournie avec la PS4, c'est du Sony ça devrait faire l'affaire
    e3ologue posted the 06/11/2020 at 05:01 PM
    ravyxxs mais j'ai bossé à l'école, je dis ça pour les autres
