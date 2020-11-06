accueil
THE GHOST
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
all
Divers
News
PS5 Reveal: Jim Ryan recommande de regarder sur grand écran avec un casque !
Divers
Il a envoyé un mail en interne
(Principal Graphics Engineer)
On y est presque
tags :
3
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 06/11/2020 at 04:32 PM by lightning
lightning
comments (23)
23
)
goldmen33
posted
the 06/11/2020 at 04:34 PM
Un casque de chez Wish ça marche?!
marcus62
posted
the 06/11/2020 at 04:35 PM
Je sens que ce soir, ce sera une soirée historique
Je me hype probablement trop
mais ça me fait penser à des soirées de conférence E3 avec toute l'excitation qui va avec
Beaucoup sont tombés sur Playstation lorsqu'il a annoncé qu'il ne serait pas à l'E3 cette année, de nouveau. Bah finalement, Playstation est le seul parmi les constructeurs qui prend la parole et qui réalise un Event en période de l'E3
tolgafury
posted
the 06/11/2020 at 04:35 PM
Le Gif !
neptonic
posted
the 06/11/2020 at 04:36 PM
tolgafury
je kiffe aussi
wazaaabi
posted
the 06/11/2020 at 04:38 PM
Quelle bonne source sur la télé pour avoir une belle image ? Car si je veux écouter avec un casque c’est YouTube sur Ps4
tolgafury
posted
the 06/11/2020 at 04:38 PM
neptonic
birmou
posted
the 06/11/2020 at 04:38 PM
Ya intérêt que cette branlette autour du son soit justifiée au final car on va pas les rater sinon
sora78
posted
the 06/11/2020 at 04:38 PM
Il va y avoir de l'hypnose auditive et on va tous acheter la PS5 à 1000 boules
docbrown
posted
the 06/11/2020 at 04:39 PM
Je testerai avec le 5.1 !
e3ologue
posted
the 06/11/2020 at 04:39 PM
conférence pour riche
voxen
posted
the 06/11/2020 at 04:40 PM
birmou
l'évent asmr
dokidokii
posted
the 06/11/2020 at 04:41 PM
Ils peuvent pas arreter le blabla et juste nous montrer la console
leonr4
posted
the 06/11/2020 at 04:41 PM
Jimbo fallait laisser le choix du stream en 4K.
lightning
posted
the 06/11/2020 at 04:44 PM
dokidokii
non
madd
posted
the 06/11/2020 at 04:46 PM
Bah j'avais prévu de regarder le bousin sur PS4 avec le casque sur la manette de toute façon.
wilhelm
posted
the 06/11/2020 at 04:47 PM
Et de prévoir un second slip
famimax
posted
the 06/11/2020 at 04:48 PM
Jim Ryan recommande de regarder avec ses yeux et d'écouter avec ses oreilles
onihanzo
posted
the 06/11/2020 at 04:51 PM
Prochaine communication : Shuhei Yoshida conseille de regarder depuis son smartphone !
Franchement...
ravyxxs
posted
the 06/11/2020 at 04:53 PM
e3ologue
T'avais qu'à bien bosser à l'école
romgamer6859
posted
the 06/11/2020 at 04:58 PM
Je go m'acheter une 55 pouces !
gamerdome
posted
the 06/11/2020 at 04:58 PM
bah je regarderai sur mon petit écran de mon bête PC et mes haut-parleurs bon marché, sur youtube que je ne mettrai même pas en full screen. Comme d'hab.
ça sera d'autant meilleurs que je jouerai sur ms PS5 sur mon TV 4K et ma barre son.
ça me rappelle l'époque des magazines où on avais juste des photos de 3cm.
barberousse
posted
the 06/11/2020 at 05:00 PM
On va mettre l'oreillette fournie avec la PS4, c'est du Sony ça devrait faire l'affaire
e3ologue
posted
the 06/11/2020 at 05:01 PM
ravyxxs
mais j'ai bossé à l'école, je dis ça pour les autres
