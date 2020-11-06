accueil
name :
Captain Tsubasa : Rise of the New Champions
PlayStation 4
PlayStation 4
editor :
Bandai Namco Games
Tamsoft
Tamsoft
sport
sport
other versions :
PC
-
shido
Captain Tsubasa rise of new champion. Le Pays-bas se montre
Cryufford
Namco Bandai
-
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=sFj-MgQRzUc
posted the 06/11/2020 at 04:17 PM by shido
shido
comments
5
)
koji
posted
the 06/11/2020 at 04:20 PM
dans le manga ils sont enormes l'equipe mais je me souviens plus si c'est les meme.
shido
posted
the 06/11/2020 at 04:24 PM
koji
si, c'est la même équipe.
armando
posted
the 06/11/2020 at 04:31 PM
Celui qui blessa Wakabayashi
armando
posted
the 06/11/2020 at 04:32 PM
Fait chier d'attendre jusqu'au 28 aout
Le jeux que j'attend le plus actuellement
grundbeld
posted
the 06/11/2020 at 04:49 PM
Les Pays-Bas par contre
