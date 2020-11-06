profile
Captain Tsubasa : Rise of the New Champions
name : Captain Tsubasa : Rise of the New Champions
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Bandai Namco Games
developer : Tamsoft
genre : sport
other versions : PC -
shido
shido
Captain Tsubasa rise of new champion. Le Pays-bas se montre




Cryufford
Namco Bandai - https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=sFj-MgQRzUc
    posted the 06/11/2020 at 04:17 PM by shido
    comments (5)
    koji posted the 06/11/2020 at 04:20 PM
    dans le manga ils sont enormes l'equipe mais je me souviens plus si c'est les meme.
    shido posted the 06/11/2020 at 04:24 PM
    koji si, c'est la même équipe.
    armando posted the 06/11/2020 at 04:31 PM
    Celui qui blessa Wakabayashi
    armando posted the 06/11/2020 at 04:32 PM
    Fait chier d'attendre jusqu'au 28 aout
    Le jeux que j'attend le plus actuellement
    grundbeld posted the 06/11/2020 at 04:49 PM
    Les Pays-Bas par contre
