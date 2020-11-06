profile
Ghost of Tsushima
name : Ghost of Tsushima
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Sucker Punch
genre : action
kratoszeus
kratoszeus
Ghost of Tshushima, nouveau trailer en Japonais !
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=14&v=MamonBeCaAQ&feature=emb_title
    posted the 06/11/2020 at 10:52 AM by kratoszeus
    comments (11)
    leonr4 posted the 06/11/2020 at 10:55 AM
    rien de nouveau dans ce trailer
    lightning posted the 06/11/2020 at 10:56 AM
    Ce sont des extraits qu'on a déjà vu, c'est un trailer pour les jap

    par contre c'est dingue j'oubli encore qu'on a Ghost juste après TLOU 2
    kratoszeus posted the 06/11/2020 at 10:58 AM
    lightning En Japonais ca le fait tellement plus que en version anglaise.
    marcus62 posted the 06/11/2020 at 10:59 AM
    Effectivement rien de nouveau mais le trailer est pas mal

    lightning : Les joueurs Playstation sont gâtés
    wilhelm posted the 06/11/2020 at 10:59 AM
    C'est un mash-up de scènes déjà vues.
    lightning posted the 06/11/2020 at 11:01 AM
    kratoszeus ouai mon premier run sera en jap après je le second en anglais ^^
    marcus62
    potion2swag posted the 06/11/2020 at 11:05 AM
    Pour le coup, le doublage JP ajoute grave a l'immersion
    minbox posted the 06/11/2020 at 11:07 AM
    Vivement
    thethreestrikes posted the 06/11/2020 at 11:17 AM
    Sympa car la version anglaise ca pue du cul. Serieux les voix jap devraient etre la base.
    kratoszeus posted the 06/11/2020 at 11:31 AM
    thethreestrikes Avec la voix de Zorro de One Piece, tellement charismatique !
    hurri posted the 06/11/2020 at 12:23 PM
    C'est quand même la base, un jeu dans le Japon féodal ça se joue en japonais sous titré !
