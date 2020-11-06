accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
profile
41
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
shanks
,
rebellion
,
cort
,
leonr4
,
anakaris
,
link49
,
escobar
,
linuxclan
,
chester
,
roxloud
,
trungz
,
minbox
,
jojoplay4
,
sonilka
,
spawnini
,
furtifdor
,
tolgafury
,
sora78
,
misterpixel
,
genzzo
,
kurosama
,
diablass59
,
mickurt
,
eldren
,
namxi
,
uit
,
smokeboom
,
marcus62
,
yamy
,
alwayswin2
,
aym
,
aros
,
finalfantasyxv
,
wario
,
slyder
,
torotoro59
,
kevisiano
,
kamikaze1985
,
korou
,
amassous
,
yanissou
name :
Ghost of Tsushima
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer :
Sucker Punch
genre :
action
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
6
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
kurosama
,
biboys
,
osiris
,
minbox
,
supasaiyajin
,
minx
kratoszeus
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
62
visites since opening :
146863
kratoszeus
> blog
Ghost of Tshushima, nouveau trailer en Japonais !
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=14&v=MamonBeCaAQ&feature=emb_title
tags :
3
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 06/11/2020 at 10:52 AM by
kratoszeus
comments (
11
)
leonr4
posted
the 06/11/2020 at 10:55 AM
rien de nouveau dans ce trailer
lightning
posted
the 06/11/2020 at 10:56 AM
Ce sont des extraits qu'on a déjà vu, c'est un trailer pour les jap
par contre c'est dingue j'oubli encore qu'on a Ghost juste après TLOU 2
kratoszeus
posted
the 06/11/2020 at 10:58 AM
lightning
En Japonais ca le fait tellement plus que en version anglaise.
marcus62
posted
the 06/11/2020 at 10:59 AM
Effectivement rien de nouveau mais le trailer est pas mal
lightning
: Les joueurs Playstation sont gâtés
wilhelm
posted
the 06/11/2020 at 10:59 AM
C'est un mash-up de scènes déjà vues.
lightning
posted
the 06/11/2020 at 11:01 AM
kratoszeus
ouai mon premier run sera en jap après je le second en anglais ^^
marcus62
potion2swag
posted
the 06/11/2020 at 11:05 AM
Pour le coup, le doublage JP ajoute grave a l'immersion
minbox
posted
the 06/11/2020 at 11:07 AM
Vivement
thethreestrikes
posted
the 06/11/2020 at 11:17 AM
Sympa car la version anglaise ca pue du cul. Serieux les voix jap devraient etre la base.
kratoszeus
posted
the 06/11/2020 at 11:31 AM
thethreestrikes
Avec la voix de Zorro de One Piece, tellement charismatique !
hurri
posted
the 06/11/2020 at 12:23 PM
C'est quand même la base, un jeu dans le Japon féodal ça se joue en japonais sous titré !
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo
par contre c'est dingue j'oubli encore qu'on a Ghost juste après TLOU 2
lightning : Les joueurs Playstation sont gâtés
marcus62