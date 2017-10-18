THE GHOST
Gran Turismo Sport
54
name : Gran Turismo Sport
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Polyphony Digital
genre : course
multiplayer : 1 à 24 en ligne
european release date : 10/18/2017
The real driving simulator...... ce soir ?
Divers



Yamauchi a retweeté (ça ne confirme rien.....mais )

    posted the 06/11/2020 at 09:15 AM by lightning
    comments (13)
    escobar posted the 06/11/2020 at 09:17 AM
    Tout se passe comme prévu
    lightning posted the 06/11/2020 at 09:17 AM
    J'ai du mal à le voir pour le lancement, mais si c'est le cas...très gros coup pour l'Europe :O
    gemini posted the 06/11/2020 at 09:18 AM
    Il va être énorme!
    anakaris posted the 06/11/2020 at 09:19 AM
    The Real Believing Simulator
    mrlec posted the 06/11/2020 at 09:19 AM
    Les jeux de bagnoles ont atteint un tel niveau graphique j'imagine pas sur la nouvelle gen
    barberousse posted the 06/11/2020 at 09:19 AM
    Ah ça serait bien! Mais je le vois plus pour 2021.
    leonr4 posted the 06/11/2020 at 09:20 AM
    Si seulement on pouvait le voir ce soir.
    fablus posted the 06/11/2020 at 09:21 AM
    Franchement s'il y a un GT7 au lancement de la PS5
    J'espère au moins 4-5 jeux vitrine histoire de passer une soirée d'anthologie à 800 balles
    kratoszeus posted the 06/11/2020 at 09:22 AM
    Fais gaffes qu'on te supprime pas ton article sans raison
    lightning posted the 06/11/2020 at 09:22 AM
    anakaris oh arrête laisse les enfants jouer
    sonatano posted the 06/11/2020 at 09:23 AM
    J’espère qu'il sera compatible avec le volant g29 (version playstation ) contrairement au g27 non compatible " officiellement "
    birmou posted the 06/11/2020 at 09:24 AM
    J'espère qu'il va enfin (re)mérité son titre.
