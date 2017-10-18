accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
THE GHOST
profile
54
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
jaune
,
minx
,
lafontaine
,
supatony
,
e3payne
,
mickurt
,
anakaris
,
minbox
,
liquidus
,
nayth57
,
diablass59
,
gillesboy
,
beni
,
chester
,
asus
,
escobar
,
eljugadordelaplaya
,
hit
,
sakonoko
,
magium
,
linuxclan
,
kazuu
,
kyogamer
,
jojoplay4
,
deum
,
sujetdelta
,
oloman334
,
ravyxxs
,
hado78
,
spawnini
,
hyoga57janvier2013avril2020
,
galneryus
,
spilner
,
cijfer
,
nekonoctis
,
megadante
,
kurosama
,
kenpokan
,
nduvel
,
monkeydluffy
,
binou87
,
raph64
,
roxloud
,
torotoro59
,
tolgafury
,
tynokarts
,
misterpixel
,
lightning
,
idd
,
awamy02
,
ninja17
,
leonr4
,
smokeboom
,
aym
name :
Gran Turismo Sport
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer :
Polyphony Digital
genre :
course
multiplayer :
1 à 24 en ligne
european release date :
10/18/2017
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
63
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
asus
,
xbot
,
kyogamer
,
minbox
,
docbrown
,
bladagun
,
vanilla59
,
infel2no
,
ootaniisensei
,
tvirus
,
naughtydog
,
heracles
,
jojoplay4
,
evilboss
,
scalaadcaelum
,
leblogdeshacka
,
cirilla
,
e3payne
,
teasy
,
anakaris
,
aiolia081
,
binou87
,
dantedemon
,
momotaros
,
sora78
,
t800
,
ninja17
,
minx
,
leonr4
,
gat
,
fortep
,
shiranui
,
birmou
,
milo42
,
link80
,
arngrim
,
sorow
,
tuni
,
spilner
,
shindo
,
venomsnake
,
redmi31
,
supasaiyajin
,
kurosama
,
opthomas
,
kaiserx
,
goldmen33
,
shiroyashagin
,
lockelamorra35
,
sebalt
,
misterpixel
,
torotoro59
,
killia
,
raph64
,
spawnini
,
osiris
,
sid
,
jozen15
,
roxloud
,
jwolf
,
kayama
,
tolgafury
,
ravyxxs
lightning
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
359
visites since opening :
646515
lightning
> blog
all
Divers
News
The real driving simulator...... ce soir ?
Divers
Yamauchi a retweeté (ça ne confirme rien.....mais
)
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 06/11/2020 at 09:15 AM by
lightning
comments (
13
)
escobar
posted
the 06/11/2020 at 09:17 AM
Tout se passe comme prévu
lightning
posted
the 06/11/2020 at 09:17 AM
J'ai du mal à le voir pour le lancement, mais si c'est le cas...très gros coup pour l'Europe :O
gemini
posted
the 06/11/2020 at 09:18 AM
Il va être énorme!
anakaris
posted
the 06/11/2020 at 09:19 AM
The Real Believing Simulator
mrlec
posted
the 06/11/2020 at 09:19 AM
Les jeux de bagnoles ont atteint un tel niveau graphique j'imagine pas sur la nouvelle gen
barberousse
posted
the 06/11/2020 at 09:19 AM
Ah ça serait bien! Mais je le vois plus pour 2021.
leonr4
posted
the 06/11/2020 at 09:20 AM
Si seulement on pouvait le voir ce soir.
fablus
posted
the 06/11/2020 at 09:21 AM
Franchement s'il y a un GT7 au lancement de la PS5
J'espère au moins 4-5 jeux vitrine histoire de passer une soirée d'anthologie à 800 balles
kratoszeus
posted
the 06/11/2020 at 09:22 AM
Fais gaffes qu'on te supprime pas ton article sans raison
lightning
posted
the 06/11/2020 at 09:22 AM
anakaris
oh arrête laisse les enfants jouer
sonatano
posted
the 06/11/2020 at 09:23 AM
J’espère qu'il sera compatible avec le volant g29 (version playstation ) contrairement au g27 non compatible " officiellement "
birmou
posted
the 06/11/2020 at 09:24 AM
J'espère qu'il va enfin (re)mérité son titre.
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo
J'espère au moins 4-5 jeux vitrine histoire de passer une soirée d'anthologie à 800 balles