« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
XIII Remake
2
name : XIII Remake
platform : PC
editor : Microids
developer : PlayMagic
genre : FPS
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4
nicolasgourry
118
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry > blog
[Multi] XIII remake / Date de sortie + Images






Ce soir nous aurons un trailer de gameplay lors du IGN Expo #2 (qui se déroule avant l’événement spécial PS5).

Gematsu
    3
    posted the 06/11/2020 at 06:50 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (12)
    anakaris posted the 06/11/2020 at 06:55 AM
    Putain ça l'air grave propre liquidus !

    J'espère tellement ne pas être déçu, parce que putain Microïds fait honte à voir ces derniers temps.
    edgar posted the 06/11/2020 at 06:57 AM
    Terrible ces images !

    Quel vieux et bon souvenir ce XIII, j’avais adoré à l’époque.
    chronokami posted the 06/11/2020 at 06:58 AM
    Le jeu original s'est fait une belle réputation à sa sortie. Super propre.
    maxleresistant posted the 06/11/2020 at 07:10 AM
    Putain trop cool!
    C'est graphiquement très beau
    jenicris posted the 06/11/2020 at 07:16 AM
    C'est vraiment jolie.
    noouns posted the 06/11/2020 at 07:23 AM
    Quelqu’un pourrait me dire si le mode multi sera présent ? Merci
    sussudio posted the 06/11/2020 at 07:30 AM
    c'était un bon jeu, faudrait que je me le fasse sur la vieille grosse bobox
    nicolasgourry posted the 06/11/2020 at 07:30 AM
    noouns il me semble pour l'instant qu'il n'y a pas d'info à ce sujet, mais peut-être que ce soir nous aurons une info, après j'espère qu'il y aura le mode multi (avec si possible les modes qui était exclusif sur PC, pour toutes les versions de 2020).
    pharrell posted the 06/11/2020 at 07:35 AM
    Du coup il s'agit d'un remake ?
    madd posted the 06/11/2020 at 07:38 AM
    Enfiiiin!!! En Espérons du 60fps sur console.
    kwak posted the 06/11/2020 at 07:39 AM
    Qu’est ce que je l’avais poncé celui là sur Gamecube
    romgamer6859 posted the 06/11/2020 at 07:39 AM
    wow c'est propre
