name : Mortal Shell
platform : PC
editor : Playstack
developer : Cold Symmetry
genre : action-RPG
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4 - Playstation 5
Mortal shell nouveau trailer de gameplay!


ouch
https://youtu.be/nxc0wa8FhkY
    posted the 06/10/2020 at 10:39 PM by skuldleif
    comments (4)
    omso posted the 06/10/2020 at 10:47 PM
    Ça donne toujours envie après quand c'est développer par une petite team je m'attend pas à un miracle.
    venomsnake posted the 06/10/2020 at 10:48 PM
    je le sent bien celui là
    omso posted the 06/10/2020 at 10:57 PM
    12 min de Gameplay si jamais

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=111&v=jYT9A1jtnRE&feature=emb_logo
    ravyxxs posted the 06/10/2020 at 11:35 PM
    J'ai bouffé trop de souls like,non merci,mais cool pour les autres.
