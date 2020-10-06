accueil
name :
Mortal Shell
platform :
PC
editor :
Playstack
developer :
Cold Symmetry
genre :
action-RPG
other versions :
Xbox One
-
PlayStation 4
-
Playstation 5
Mortal shell nouveau trailer de gameplay!
ouch
https://youtu.be/nxc0wa8FhkY
omso
posted
the 06/10/2020 at 10:47 PM
Ça donne toujours envie après quand c'est développer par une petite team je m'attend pas à un miracle.
venomsnake
posted
the 06/10/2020 at 10:48 PM
je le sent bien celui là
omso
posted
the 06/10/2020 at 10:57 PM
12 min de Gameplay si jamais
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=111&v=jYT9A1jtnRE&feature=emb_logo
ravyxxs
posted
the 06/10/2020 at 11:35 PM
J'ai bouffé trop de souls like,non merci,mais cool pour les autres.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=111&v=jYT9A1jtnRE&feature=emb_logo