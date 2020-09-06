Jean Re JV
profile
Jeux Vidéo
262
Likes
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
jeanre
0
Like
Likers
jeanre
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 3
visites since opening : 2786
jeanre > blog
The last of us Part 2 en Day One sur PS5
Tout est dans le titre

En plus d'être rétro compatible, TLOU 2 sera disponible au lancement de la PS5 dans une version optimisée et avec un DLC en prime.

Le jeu sera vendu moins cher
Neil
    tags : ps5
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 06/09/2020 at 06:17 PM by jeanre
    comments (24)
    minbox posted the 06/09/2020 at 06:19 PM
    Ce scoop !
    altendorf posted the 06/09/2020 at 06:20 PM
    Anakaris C’est bientôt le ban ? XD
    goldmen33 posted the 06/09/2020 at 06:20 PM
    ptain heureusement que tu es là l'insider...
    warminos posted the 06/09/2020 at 06:23 PM
    J'attend
    playstation2008 posted the 06/09/2020 at 06:24 PM
    altendorf Tu m'as tué
    jenicris posted the 06/09/2020 at 06:27 PM
    altendorf +1
    madd posted the 06/09/2020 at 06:27 PM
    Source :Critaline ?
    Du coup c'est toujours mieux d'attendre.
    miloss posted the 06/09/2020 at 06:29 PM
    vraiment ?
    milo42 posted the 06/09/2020 at 06:36 PM
    Mais qui est tu ?
    ducknsexe posted the 06/09/2020 at 06:38 PM
    Jeanre Au secours...
    gat posted the 06/09/2020 at 06:38 PM
    milo42 Un supporter de Sainté je pense.
    l3andr3 posted the 06/09/2020 at 06:40 PM
    Prochain article: "ghost of tsushima" sera en day one sur Ps5
    marcus62 posted the 06/09/2020 at 06:43 PM
    Ta source, ce n'est plus ton ami ?

    En tout cas, merci pour l'info l'insider
    nady posted the 06/09/2020 at 06:45 PM
    Ducknsexe J'allais la faire. Mais le tiens est un peu en mode déprime du coup je vais le faire en mode "au bord du gouffre"


    JEANNE ! AU SECOURS !
    marcus62 posted the 06/09/2020 at 06:47 PM
    Par-contre je suis déçu ! Pas de petite pique sur la PS5 comme sur le précédent article
    zekk posted the 06/09/2020 at 06:47 PM
    Ça c'est du journalisme de qualité !
    spilner posted the 06/09/2020 at 06:47 PM
    Ce génie
    ducknsexe posted the 06/09/2020 at 06:48 PM
    nady y a aucun copyright, C est à ton honneur
    minbox posted the 06/09/2020 at 06:48 PM
    ducknsexe
    antifragile posted the 06/09/2020 at 06:50 PM
    L'auteur de l'article c'est le genre de mec qui pue de la gueule mais qui te parle grave près ça se voit à sa plume.
    whookid posted the 06/09/2020 at 06:50 PM
    Julien Chièze on ta grillé.
    populus posted the 06/09/2020 at 06:51 PM
    Tant qu'à faire, tu peux me dire si un Bloodborne 2 est en développement monsieur l'insider ?
    zekk posted the 06/09/2020 at 06:53 PM
    antifragile tu m'as tué
    barberousse posted the 06/09/2020 at 06:54 PM
    antifragile espèce d’ordure!
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre