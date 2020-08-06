J'suis là pour exister du mieux que j'peux ,j'travaille sur moi-même pour résister aux tentations du feu.
amassous
amassous
amassous > blog
La figurine INCROYABLE de Shenron vient de sortir au Japon


C'est le lot numéro un de la nouvelle Ichiban Kuji , elle est très grande aussi faut de la place !les photos c'est le produit commercialisé au cas ou.



Dragon Ball jusqu’à la mort, ça change pas.
    posted the 06/08/2020 at 07:27 PM by amassous
    comments (2)
    axlenz posted the 06/08/2020 at 07:28 PM
    Magnifique
    amassous posted the 06/08/2020 at 07:32 PM
    axlenz Ajout d'une photo avec des figurines pour voir la taille de la bête .
