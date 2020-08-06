accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
ajouter un titre
profile
66
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
hyoga57janvier2013avril2020
,
testament
,
link49
,
binou87
,
sora78
,
julisa
,
minx
,
sakonoko
,
eldren
,
tvirus
,
gat
,
milo42
,
ravyxxs
,
traveller
,
strifedcloud
,
shiranui
,
neckbreaker71
,
supasaiyajin
,
kurosama
,
shiroyashagin
,
terranova
,
opthomas
,
excervecyanide
,
niveforever
,
shambala93
,
gamergunz
,
roy001
,
icebergbrulant
,
captaintoad974
,
sonilka
,
shindo
,
xxxxxx0
,
raph64
,
libanais
,
leonr4
,
marchand2sable
,
gief
,
leblogdeshacka
,
awamy02
,
kabuki
,
iglooo
,
slyder
,
torotoro59
,
djiman
,
kali
,
killia
,
receiversms
,
tolgafury
,
misterpixel
,
chester
,
kamina
,
alwayswin2
,
walterwhite
,
link80
,
davonizuka
,
biboys
,
windrunner
,
altendorf
,
kenpokan
,
jisngo
,
tom870
,
gantzeur
,
colibrie
,
enzo87
,
tuni
,
korou
jenicris
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
1073
visites since opening :
1898749
jenicris
> blog
Event PS5 pour le 11 juin!
https://mobile.twitter.com/RobyRoby27/status/1270021168666415104?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1270021168666415104&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fs9e.github.io%2Fiframe%2F2%2Ftwitter.min.html%231270021168666415104
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 06/08/2020 at 03:55 PM by
jenicris
comments (
21
)
modsoul
posted
the 06/08/2020 at 03:56 PM
Enfin
dalbog
posted
the 06/08/2020 at 03:56 PM
Allezzzzz
icebergbrulant
posted
the 06/08/2020 at 03:56 PM
A 2 jours près, j'avais raison
Le monstre arrive !!
zekk
posted
the 06/08/2020 at 03:57 PM
Ça va, que quelques jours à attendre
marcus62
posted
the 06/08/2020 at 03:57 PM
Ah top ! Enfin !
Vivement ! Dans 3 petits jours !
arquion
posted
the 06/08/2020 at 03:57 PM
Un article sans texte, que l'auteur ne pourra pas modifier.
N'est-ce pas
Jenicris
walterwhite
posted
the 06/08/2020 at 03:57 PM
Fuck yes
jenicris
posted
the 06/08/2020 at 03:58 PM
arquion
j'ai pu rajouter un lien quand même
altendorf
posted
the 06/08/2020 at 03:58 PM
Publié où ? Rien sur le compte PlayStation
jenicris
posted
the 06/08/2020 at 03:59 PM
altendorf
sur Twitch. Une pub je crois. Plusieurs l'ont vu.
fiveagainstone
posted
the 06/08/2020 at 03:59 PM
On a pas eu très longtemps à attendre, c'est cool d'avoir de l'actu!
altendorf
posted
the 06/08/2020 at 04:00 PM
jenicris
Ah ok, sans doute sous peu l’annonce ^^ En tout cas j’avais raison pour le 11 ^^
kaiserstark
posted
the 06/08/2020 at 04:01 PM
altendorf
jenicris
C'est un ad sur twitch pas mal de gens l'on vu.
https://imgur.com/Duka86p
arquion
posted
the 06/08/2020 at 04:01 PM
jenicris
comment t'as fait ?? normalement quand tu mets juste une image, tu peux pas cliquer pour éditer
jenicris
posted
the 06/08/2020 at 04:02 PM
arquion
sur mon smartphone, ça fonctionner. Mais c'est vrai, tu as raison, d'habitude ça fonctionne pas.
populus
posted
the 06/08/2020 at 04:03 PM
Ah génial ça ! Espérons qu'il n'y est pas d'autre événement dramatiques qui repousseront (encore) le show.
Perso, je m'attends à voir :
-Horizon Zero Dawn 2
- Silent Hill Reboot
- Demon Souls Remake
Et quelques tiers genre Resident Evil 8.
Et ça sera déjà très bien
faremis
posted
the 06/08/2020 at 04:04 PM
Pourtant le mouvement black lives matter n'est pas terminé.
fan2jeux
posted
the 06/08/2020 at 04:04 PM
Ce n'est pas officiel, ce n'est pas sur le tweeter officiel les gars
Attendons
slad
posted
the 06/08/2020 at 04:04 PM
Ouai, attendons une com' officielle.
dalbog
posted
the 06/08/2020 at 04:05 PM
Ça fera de l'ombre aux tests de tlou 2, je ne pense pas que ça soit une bonne chose
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo
Le monstre arrive !!
Vivement ! Dans 3 petits jours !
N'est-ce pas Jenicris
https://imgur.com/Duka86p
Perso, je m'attends à voir :
-Horizon Zero Dawn 2
- Silent Hill Reboot
- Demon Souls Remake
Et quelques tiers genre Resident Evil 8.
Et ça sera déjà très bien
Attendons