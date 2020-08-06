profile
Event PS5 pour le 11 juin!


https://mobile.twitter.com/RobyRoby27/status/1270021168666415104?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1270021168666415104&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fs9e.github.io%2Fiframe%2F2%2Ftwitter.min.html%231270021168666415104
    posted the 06/08/2020 at 03:55 PM by jenicris
    comments (21)
    modsoul posted the 06/08/2020 at 03:56 PM
    Enfin
    dalbog posted the 06/08/2020 at 03:56 PM
    Allezzzzz
    icebergbrulant posted the 06/08/2020 at 03:56 PM
    A 2 jours près, j'avais raison

    Le monstre arrive !!
    zekk posted the 06/08/2020 at 03:57 PM
    Ça va, que quelques jours à attendre
    marcus62 posted the 06/08/2020 at 03:57 PM
    Ah top ! Enfin !

    Vivement ! Dans 3 petits jours !
    arquion posted the 06/08/2020 at 03:57 PM
    Un article sans texte, que l'auteur ne pourra pas modifier.
    N'est-ce pas Jenicris
    walterwhite posted the 06/08/2020 at 03:57 PM
    Fuck yes
    jenicris posted the 06/08/2020 at 03:58 PM
    arquion j'ai pu rajouter un lien quand même
    altendorf posted the 06/08/2020 at 03:58 PM
    Publié où ? Rien sur le compte PlayStation
    jenicris posted the 06/08/2020 at 03:59 PM
    altendorf sur Twitch. Une pub je crois. Plusieurs l'ont vu.
    fiveagainstone posted the 06/08/2020 at 03:59 PM
    On a pas eu très longtemps à attendre, c'est cool d'avoir de l'actu!
    altendorf posted the 06/08/2020 at 04:00 PM
    jenicris Ah ok, sans doute sous peu l’annonce ^^ En tout cas j’avais raison pour le 11 ^^
    kaiserstark posted the 06/08/2020 at 04:01 PM
    altendorf jenicris C'est un ad sur twitch pas mal de gens l'on vu.

    https://imgur.com/Duka86p
    arquion posted the 06/08/2020 at 04:01 PM
    jenicris comment t'as fait ?? normalement quand tu mets juste une image, tu peux pas cliquer pour éditer
    jenicris posted the 06/08/2020 at 04:02 PM
    arquion sur mon smartphone, ça fonctionner. Mais c'est vrai, tu as raison, d'habitude ça fonctionne pas.
    populus posted the 06/08/2020 at 04:03 PM
    Ah génial ça ! Espérons qu'il n'y est pas d'autre événement dramatiques qui repousseront (encore) le show.

    Perso, je m'attends à voir :

    -Horizon Zero Dawn 2
    - Silent Hill Reboot
    - Demon Souls Remake
    Et quelques tiers genre Resident Evil 8.

    Et ça sera déjà très bien
    faremis posted the 06/08/2020 at 04:04 PM
    Pourtant le mouvement black lives matter n'est pas terminé.
    fan2jeux posted the 06/08/2020 at 04:04 PM
    Ce n'est pas officiel, ce n'est pas sur le tweeter officiel les gars

    Attendons
    slad posted the 06/08/2020 at 04:04 PM
    Ouai, attendons une com' officielle.
    dalbog posted the 06/08/2020 at 04:05 PM
    Ça fera de l'ombre aux tests de tlou 2, je ne pense pas que ça soit une bonne chose
