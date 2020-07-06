profile
The Beginning and the End Xenogears 20th Anniversary Concert
LOURD

    shinz0 posted the 06/07/2020 at 10:19 AM
    Cette BO
    barberousse posted the 06/07/2020 at 10:52 AM
    Quel jeu, j'ai envie de me le refaire pour la énième fois.
    jenicris posted the 06/07/2020 at 11:30 AM
    Et dire que ma version US est comme neuve
    kayl posted the 06/07/2020 at 11:59 AM
    Il y avait une excellente traduction amateure en français qui remettait aussi les voix japonaises dans les vidéos en appliquant un patch sur la version US. Je le partage avec vous ici au cas où ça intéresse quelqu'un, car il est devenu presque impossible à trouver sur internet.

    http://www.mediafire.com/file/gn3y38n3jsbyi6c/Xenogears-Patch-Traduction-FR.rar
    eldrick posted the 06/07/2020 at 12:17 PM
    Pas assez de waifus , je reste sur mon xenoblade 2
    zekk posted the 06/07/2020 at 01:10 PM
    eldrick
    testament posted the 06/07/2020 at 01:11 PM
