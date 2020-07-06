accueil
profile
159
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
sussudio
articles :
195
195
visites since opening :
1635311
1635311
sussudio
> blog
The Beginning and the End Xenogears 20th Anniversary Concert
LOURD
tags :
6
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 06/07/2020 at 10:17 AM by
sussudio
comments (
7
)
shinz0
posted
the 06/07/2020 at 10:19 AM
Cette BO
barberousse
posted
the 06/07/2020 at 10:52 AM
Quel jeu, j'ai envie de me le refaire pour la énième fois.
jenicris
posted
the 06/07/2020 at 11:30 AM
Et dire que ma version US est comme neuve
kayl
posted
the 06/07/2020 at 11:59 AM
Il y avait une excellente traduction amateure en français qui remettait aussi les voix japonaises dans les vidéos en appliquant un patch sur la version US. Je le partage avec vous ici au cas où ça intéresse quelqu'un, car il est devenu presque impossible à trouver sur internet.
http://www.mediafire.com/file/gn3y38n3jsbyi6c/Xenogears-Patch-Traduction-FR.rar
eldrick
posted
the 06/07/2020 at 12:17 PM
Pas assez de waifus , je reste sur mon xenoblade 2
zekk
posted
the 06/07/2020 at 01:10 PM
eldrick
testament
posted
the 06/07/2020 at 01:11 PM
http://www.mediafire.com/file/gn3y38n3jsbyi6c/Xenogears-Patch-Traduction-FR.rar