« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
NDCube
3
name : NDCube
official website : http://www.ndcube.co.jp/
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
[Switch] 51 Worldwide Games / Qui a développé ?


Le développeur est Nd Cube.
Précédemment il avait développé Super Mario Party (il s’occupe de la licence depuis Mario Party 9) sur Switch.


NintendoEverything
    posted the 06/06/2020 at 11:17 PM by nicolasgourry
    wickette posted the 06/06/2020 at 11:28 PM
    Super Mario party c’est criminel ce manque de suivi et ce multi sérieux
    madd posted the 06/06/2020 at 11:56 PM
    https://youtu.be/XE6YaLtctcI
