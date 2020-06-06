« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
INDIE Live Expo 2020 / 12h50-16h00 (06.06.2020)


Un événement japonais (d'une durée de 3 heures) dédié aux indépendants.
150 projets indépendants seront montrés.


Gematsu
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v0IA68ELtIs
    posted the 06/06/2020 at 07:15 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (2)
    thelastone posted the 06/06/2020 at 08:03 AM
    Par pitié un petit hollow knight
    madd posted the 06/06/2020 at 08:05 AM
    J'attends de voir FEZ 2.
