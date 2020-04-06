profile
Mode Pachter
Voici un nouveau jeu.
On imagine la grosse annonce de chaque conf.

On commence par sony:
Pour moi ça sera ca:

FUSION DU PSNOW ET DU PS+.
    posted the 06/04/2020 at 04:55 PM by fretide
    comments (19)
    sora78 posted the 06/04/2020 at 04:56 PM
    Y aura pas de grosse annonce.
    zoske posted the 06/04/2020 at 05:03 PM
    En mode grosse Pachter
    bigb0ss posted the 06/04/2020 at 05:05 PM
    fusion Game Pass + xcloud du coté de Microsoft, et pk pas la même chose coté SONY.
    ducknsexe posted the 06/04/2020 at 05:08 PM
    Fusion Sony + Sega X(box) + Nintendo + Game gear micro
    altendorf posted the 06/04/2020 at 05:08 PM
    Nul.
    fretide posted the 06/04/2020 at 05:12 PM
    ducknsexe
    Possible pour microsoft
    suzukube posted the 06/04/2020 at 05:13 PM
    J'vais me prendre un McDo avec un Rubikub
    connavaro posted the 06/04/2020 at 05:16 PM
    bigb0ss le Psnow est déjà en cloud c’est sûr autre chose qu’il va falloir qu’ils bossent
    connavaro posted the 06/04/2020 at 05:17 PM
    Sinon pour la conf de Sony très peu de chances de voir de grosses annonces, vu que Square devrait être présent il y’aura peut être une démo technique pour le prochain FF mais pas plus
    giusnake posted the 06/04/2020 at 05:28 PM
    Le retour de Kinect sur XSX

    Au point où on en est..
    minbox posted the 06/04/2020 at 05:29 PM
    giusnake
    sora78 posted the 06/04/2020 at 05:38 PM
    connavaro Démo technique de FFVII Remake Part II sur PS5 et le tchat du live devient fou.
    connavaro posted the 06/04/2020 at 05:51 PM
    sora78 d’après les récents dires de Square ils en sont encore au stade de se demander comme se rendre à Kalm dans FF7R-2 donc c’est très peu probable qu’ils puissent montrer quelque chose, je pense plutôt au nouveau studio qu’ils ont fondé y’a deux ans avec une partie de l’equipe De FFXV et qui travaille depuis sur une nouvelle license apparement très ambitieuse qui serait de l’envergure d’un FF
    cort posted the 06/04/2020 at 05:53 PM
    Molyneux qui revient au commande du Prochain Fable qui s'intitulera, Fable : the Project Milo Strike Back, jouable uniquement avec le Kinect XSX.
    graamm posted the 06/04/2020 at 05:53 PM
    La plus grosse annonce : "Sortie de la PS5 reportée à 2021, la date de lancement sera communiquée ultérieurement."
    connavaro posted the 06/04/2020 at 05:59 PM
    cort t’as vendu du rêve jusqu’a « jouable uniquement avec le Kinect »
    kuroni posted the 06/04/2020 at 05:59 PM
    graamm DelayStation : For the People !
    giusnake posted the 06/04/2020 at 06:12 PM
    minbox C'est pas fini
    graamm posted the 06/04/2020 at 06:18 PM
    kuroni http://www.gamekyo.com/images_1/089fdc9e5b1fbe62d541d28d7f32da9820200604181627.jpg
