J'suis là pour exister du mieux que j'peux ,j'travaille sur moi-même pour résister aux tentations du feu.
profile
amassous
156
Likes
Likers
amassous
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 911
visites since opening : 2566739
amassous > blog
Y’a plus de respect.




    tags :
    6
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 06/03/2020 at 08:07 PM by amassous
    comments (15)
    kwentyn posted the 06/03/2020 at 08:10 PM
    xenofamicom posted the 06/03/2020 at 08:14 PM
    C'est encore cool ça... y'a moyen de faire plus méchant
    wario posted the 06/03/2020 at 08:20 PM
    Cela ressemble beaucoup à des jouets de digimon : digivice assortment.
    missilegorbatchef posted the 06/03/2020 at 08:21 PM
    mais c'est plus petit que les piles qui l'alimente, comment ils font ça
    tab posted the 06/03/2020 at 08:21 PM
    Sympa, nintendo aurait fait payer 99 euros
    nyseko posted the 06/03/2020 at 08:21 PM
    Bah mérité.
    nigel posted the 06/03/2020 at 08:22 PM
    Ça me paraît légit perso. Au vu de la pub, je trouve que ça ressemble vraiment à quelque chose que tu pourrais avoir dans un gashapon au japon.
    kratoszeus posted the 06/03/2020 at 08:22 PM
    tab et sans jeux
    amassous posted the 06/03/2020 at 08:22 PM
    tab PTDRRRRRRRRRR
    ravyxxs posted the 06/03/2020 at 08:29 PM
    Bill Gates où es tu......
    xenofamicom posted the 06/03/2020 at 08:32 PM
    tab Nintendo n'aurait surtout pas fabriqué une console aussi inconfortable (pour les doigts comme pour les yeux).
    maxleresistant posted the 06/03/2020 at 08:40 PM
    Hahahaha.

    Franchement autant acheter un porte clé gamegear et jouer aux jeux sur émulateur.

    Je pensais pas que Sega nous ferais un fail aussi énorme.
    nyseko posted the 06/03/2020 at 08:47 PM
    kratoszeus Ridicule. Et après tu pleure quand des personnes critiques ta précieuse PS5...
    hebuspsa posted the 06/03/2020 at 09:07 PM
    Non mais serieux.....c’est tellement vrai!!!
    kratoszeus posted the 06/03/2020 at 09:07 PM
    nyseko Ouh la mais vous êtes sensibles en ce moment on peut meme plus faire de blagues..
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre