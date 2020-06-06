accueil
« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
nicolasgourry
articles : 3153
3153
visites since opening : 4132535
4132535
nicolasgourry
> blog
A partir du 6 juin 2020...Les indés en action
https://indie.live-expo.games/en/
https://www.guerrillacollective.com/
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 06/03/2020 at 01:33 PM by nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
comments (
3
)
rbz
posted
the 06/03/2020 at 01:38 PM
perso, j’attends plus que cross code en indé sur switch
51love
posted
the 06/03/2020 at 01:41 PM
Vraiment hâte de voir ce qu'ils vont proposé ya tellement de perles.. Ya pas la teams cherry pour silksong?
Rbz
je l'ai pas encore fini crosscode mais c'est vraiment chouette. Hyper dynamique, un système de saut automatique lié à un level design recherché jouant sur la hauteur c'est assez jouissif
fiveagainstone
posted
the 06/03/2020 at 02:01 PM
J'attends Eastward, Baldo, Hollow knight 2 et j'espère de bonnes surprises.
Rbz je l'ai pas encore fini crosscode mais c'est vraiment chouette. Hyper dynamique, un système de saut automatique lié à un level design recherché jouant sur la hauteur c'est assez jouissif