name :
Pokemon Epee et Bouclier
platform :
Nintendo Switch
editor :
Nintendo
developer :
Game Freak
genre :
RPG
multiplayer :
Multi, coop et échange en ligne
european release date :
11/15/2019
thelegendpingas
thelegendpingas
> blog
Vidéo détail DLC Pokemon
Sortie le 17 juin 2020 !
posted the 06/02/2020 at 01:21 PM by
thelegendpingas
ravyxxs
posted
the 06/02/2020 at 01:22 PM
Enlève le S de Https l'ami
thelegendpingas
posted
the 06/02/2020 at 01:23 PM
ravyxxs
c'est fait
ravyxxs
posted
the 06/02/2020 at 01:23 PM
thelegendpingas
