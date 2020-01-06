[pos=centre]
ratchet > blog
[Dernière minute] Le live Pokémon E/B annulé.
Nan j'rigole.
Quelle année passionnante

Article inutile du soir, espoir.
Heureusement il y a babysitting sur TF1.
Ratchet.
    posted the 06/01/2020 at 08:29 PM by ratchet
    comments (4)
    axlenz posted the 06/01/2020 at 08:33 PM
    J'imagine ceux qui ont cliqués avec enthousiasme juste pour chier à la face des Pro-N (j'avoue que j'en fais partit )
    amario posted the 06/01/2020 at 08:40 PM
    masharu posted the 06/01/2020 at 08:48 PM
    Oh le con j'y ai cru comme un naïf
    shido posted the 06/01/2020 at 08:49 PM
    Y a pas vraiment besoin d'annuler , y aura personne devant le live
