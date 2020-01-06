ajouter un tigre
Jeux Vidéo
Jeux Vidéo
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
leblogdeshacka
leblogdeshacka
[News] Sony reporte son event sur la PS5
    posted the 06/01/2020 at 06:58 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (7)
    windrunner posted the 06/01/2020 at 07:00 PM
    L'actu aux USA probablement.
    fiveagainstone posted the 06/01/2020 at 07:01 PM
    Il y a déjà un article à se sujet.
    modsoul posted the 06/01/2020 at 07:02 PM
    J'avais dis impossible
    nady posted the 06/01/2020 at 07:05 PM
    Fake.
    idd posted the 06/01/2020 at 07:10 PM
    C'est logique, on leur aurait reproché ensuite s'ils l'avaient maintenu, ce n'est pas la même que dans le cas d'une conf avec public à l'E3 ou là c'est plus difficile.
    guiguif posted the 06/01/2020 at 07:11 PM
    nady malheureusement non
    neo777 posted the 06/01/2020 at 07:14 PM
    Ils ont peur qu'on ils y a des manifestations en ligne ? Que du vent sony pour le moment !!!
