.Coco l'asticot.
profile
The Last of Us : Partie II
76
Likes
Likers
name : The Last of Us : Partie II
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Naughty Dog
genre : action-aventure
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
kurosama
130
Likes
Likers
kurosama
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 931
visites since opening : 1098617
kurosama > blog
Preview The Last Of Us 2
Par JvM:
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 06/01/2020 at 01:59 PM by kurosama
    comments (0)
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre