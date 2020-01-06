profile
PS5 vs Xbox Series X : Le film
Divers


J-3, bonne semaine à tous






/ - https://www.resetera.com/threads/ps5-event-set-for-thursday-june-4-at-1-00pm-pacific-time.215355/page-47#post-35545152
    posted the 06/01/2020 at 07:36 AM by sora78
    comments (6)
    madd posted the 06/01/2020 at 07:55 AM
    Ca va être une semaine très longue.
    churos45 posted the 06/01/2020 at 08:17 AM
    Cocasse
    neo777 posted the 06/01/2020 at 08:19 AM
    Purées un faux pas de sony! Elle va se faire atomiser par la communauté xbox !!!
    sora78 posted the 06/01/2020 at 08:24 AM
    neo777 un peu d'animation ça fera pas de mal
    leonr4 posted the 06/01/2020 at 08:40 AM
    PS5 cooling system
    mikazaki posted the 06/01/2020 at 09:02 AM
    déjà que l'on a un bourrage de crane de chaque coté pour ce rassuré ....
