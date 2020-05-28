J'suis là pour exister du mieux que j'peux ,j'travaille sur moi-même pour résister aux tentations du feu.
amassous > blog
Retour en 1999


Voila l'E3 1999 petit son à mettre pour être dans l'ambiance , pour plus de photos il y'a le lien en source.










https://imgur.com/gallery/onDvupU?fbclid=IwAR3D9yHMJc6et1nDpxFdduSBYuLSDLhJIE00cURueA5NuH3FCm43QNLt_H8
    posted the 05/28/2020 at 11:03 AM by amassous
    comments (4)
    docbrown posted the 05/28/2020 at 11:09 AM
    J'approuve !
    shiroyashagin posted the 05/28/2020 at 11:09 AM
    enorme !
    shigeryu posted the 05/28/2020 at 11:29 AM
    La Dreamcast...

    La gueule de la Lara gonflable et ptain twister metal j'espère revoir la licence un jour! (ou vigilant8!)
    rolline posted the 05/28/2020 at 11:43 AM
    la meilleure année de ma vie et aussi la meilleure année de jeuxvideo pour moi :
    sortie de la Dreamcast et :
    silent hill
    Tony Hawk's Pro Skater
    Resident Evil 3 Jap/US
    Gran Turismo 2 Jap/Us
    Shenmue Jap
    Final Fantasy VIII
    Présentation de la PS2 au TGS
    Jet Force Gemini
    Crash Team Racing
    Chrono Cross Jap
    Driver 1

    et j'oublie surement !
    citer un membre