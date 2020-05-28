...Expérimentation en cours...
profile
docbrown
83
Likes
Likers
docbrown
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 436
visites since opening : 588524
docbrown > blog
all
3 Sons classics des 90's...
Clip pour le fun



...pour le Plaisiiiiir....




.
.
.
.
.

.
.
.
.
.



le passé
    tags : fun plaisir 90's
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 05/28/2020 at 10:35 AM by docbrown
    comments (4)
    jeanouillz posted the 05/28/2020 at 10:43 AM
    Hmm, plutôt Nothing Else Matter ou Nirvana pour ma part. Du Red Hot aussi ça passe
    docbrown posted the 05/28/2020 at 10:53 AM
    jeanouillz J'ai trop écouter ça, du coup je retourne vers mes autres kifs. Dans un autre espace-temps mon article sera certainement plus "métallique"
    opthomas posted the 05/28/2020 at 11:20 AM
    docbrown Putain Agence Acapulco tu me fais remonter des souvenirs de jeunesse avec Alison Armitage putain elle était canon
    shigeryu posted the 05/28/2020 at 11:25 AM
    La "dance" je pouvais pas même avant mission impossibru

    Jeanouillz
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre