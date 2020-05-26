accueil
2
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
trungz
,
hijikatamayora13
name :
Silent Hill HD Collection
platform :
Xbox 360
editor :
Konami
developer :
Konami
genre :
survival horror
multiplayer :
non
other versions :
PlayStation 3
101
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
goldmen33
articles : 929
929
visites since opening : 1459287
1459287
goldmen33
> blog
all
nouvelle catégorie
[Officiel] Silent Hill revient bien et dès cette année!!! *_*
Un DLC Silent Hill vient d'être annoncé pour Dead by Daylight.
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 05/26/2020 at 07:01 PM by goldmen33
goldmen33
comments ( 25 )
25
)
icebergbrulant
posted
the 05/26/2020 at 07:03 PM
guiguif
posted
the 05/26/2020 at 07:05 PM
prévisible
shinz0
posted
the 05/26/2020 at 07:06 PM
icebergbrulant
posted
the 05/26/2020 at 07:06 PM
Je suis tellement en attente du retour de la saga que ce trailer m'a presque fait envie
jenicris
posted
the 05/26/2020 at 07:06 PM
e3ologue
posted
the 05/26/2020 at 07:06 PM
guiguif
non, je voyais un pachinko
midomashakil
posted
the 05/26/2020 at 07:08 PM
ravyxxs
posted
the 05/26/2020 at 07:08 PM
Ça commence toujours comme ça,on connaît la suite...
Série de retour en approche. Exclusivité ? A suivre....
whiteweedow25
posted
the 05/26/2020 at 07:08 PM
Enfoiré !
Mais ça va arriver
jenicris
posted
the 05/26/2020 at 07:10 PM
ravyxxs
certains vont mal le prendre que Silent Hill soit exclus PS5.
guiguif
posted
the 05/26/2020 at 07:12 PM
e3ologue
nan mais je voulais dire que c'etait sur que ça serait pas un nouveau jeu quoi ^^
e3ologue
posted
the 05/26/2020 at 07:13 PM
guiguif
ça aurait pu être un portage mobile
lightning
posted
the 05/26/2020 at 07:13 PM
zevoodoo
posted
the 05/26/2020 at 07:15 PM
icebergbrulant
Idem !!!! XD
zevoodoo
posted
the 05/26/2020 at 07:16 PM
icebergbrulant
Bon goût d'avoir pris le PH du jeu plutôt que celui de Gans
minbox
posted
the 05/26/2020 at 07:16 PM
jenicris
hâte de voir ça bordel
gantzeur
posted
the 05/26/2020 at 07:17 PM
goldmen
je voulais le faire
jenicris
posted
the 05/26/2020 at 07:19 PM
minbox
il y aura d'autres surprises.
torotoro59
posted
the 05/26/2020 at 07:20 PM
goldmen33
non mais enfoiray quoi !!
icebergbrulant
posted
the 05/26/2020 at 07:22 PM
zevoodoo
Le Pyramid Head de Gans ne m'a pas gêné, il avait la tête plus pointue, c'est tout
Sinon, le meilleur moment du trailer pour moi, c'est l'alarme
altendorf
posted
the 05/26/2020 at 07:24 PM
Quel enfoirax
marcus62
posted
the 05/26/2020 at 07:40 PM
Tu m'as eu
rendan
posted
the 05/26/2020 at 07:51 PM
Mais lol
shiroyashagin
posted
the 05/26/2020 at 07:53 PM
Espece de sac à vin !
marchand2sable
posted
the 05/26/2020 at 09:39 PM
Le pyramid Head en carton
