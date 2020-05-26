profile
Silent Hill HD Collection
name : Silent Hill HD Collection
platform : Xbox 360
editor : Konami
developer : Konami
genre : survival horror
multiplayer : non
other versions : PlayStation 3
goldmen33
goldmen33
[Officiel] Silent Hill revient bien et dès cette année!!! *_*


Un DLC Silent Hill vient d'être annoncé pour Dead by Daylight.

    posted the 05/26/2020 at 07:01 PM by goldmen33
    comments (25)
    icebergbrulant posted the 05/26/2020 at 07:03 PM

    guiguif posted the 05/26/2020 at 07:05 PM
    prévisible
    shinz0 posted the 05/26/2020 at 07:06 PM
    icebergbrulant posted the 05/26/2020 at 07:06 PM
    Je suis tellement en attente du retour de la saga que ce trailer m'a presque fait envie
    jenicris posted the 05/26/2020 at 07:06 PM
    e3ologue posted the 05/26/2020 at 07:06 PM
    guiguif non, je voyais un pachinko
    midomashakil posted the 05/26/2020 at 07:08 PM
    ravyxxs posted the 05/26/2020 at 07:08 PM
    Ça commence toujours comme ça,on connaît la suite...

    Série de retour en approche. Exclusivité ? A suivre....
    whiteweedow25 posted the 05/26/2020 at 07:08 PM
    Enfoiré !
    Mais ça va arriver
    jenicris posted the 05/26/2020 at 07:10 PM
    ravyxxs certains vont mal le prendre que Silent Hill soit exclus PS5.
    guiguif posted the 05/26/2020 at 07:12 PM
    e3ologue nan mais je voulais dire que c'etait sur que ça serait pas un nouveau jeu quoi ^^
    e3ologue posted the 05/26/2020 at 07:13 PM
    guiguif ça aurait pu être un portage mobile
    lightning posted the 05/26/2020 at 07:13 PM
    zevoodoo posted the 05/26/2020 at 07:15 PM
    icebergbrulant
    Idem !!!! XD
    zevoodoo posted the 05/26/2020 at 07:16 PM
    icebergbrulant
    Bon goût d'avoir pris le PH du jeu plutôt que celui de Gans
    minbox posted the 05/26/2020 at 07:16 PM
    jenicris hâte de voir ça bordel
    gantzeur posted the 05/26/2020 at 07:17 PM
    goldmen je voulais le faire
    jenicris posted the 05/26/2020 at 07:19 PM
    minbox il y aura d'autres surprises.
    torotoro59 posted the 05/26/2020 at 07:20 PM
    goldmen33 non mais enfoiray quoi !!
    icebergbrulant posted the 05/26/2020 at 07:22 PM
    zevoodoo
    Le Pyramid Head de Gans ne m'a pas gêné, il avait la tête plus pointue, c'est tout

    Sinon, le meilleur moment du trailer pour moi, c'est l'alarme
    altendorf posted the 05/26/2020 at 07:24 PM
    Quel enfoirax
    marcus62 posted the 05/26/2020 at 07:40 PM
    Tu m'as eu
    rendan posted the 05/26/2020 at 07:51 PM
    Mais lol
    shiroyashagin posted the 05/26/2020 at 07:53 PM
    Espece de sac à vin !
    marchand2sable posted the 05/26/2020 at 09:39 PM
    Le pyramid Head en carton
