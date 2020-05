The game has been banned because the governments do not allow 18+ Content. The Last of Us Part 2 has a lot of Nudity, hence its been banned. The game character has a relationship with the same gender, hence it goes against the policies. The government policy prohibits Nudity and LGBT content in any sort of game or movie

La nouvelle vient de tomber aujourd’hui et the last of us 2 serait banni au moyen orient, a cause de son contenu non jugé conforme aux règles éthiques de cette région: