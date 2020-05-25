accueil
profile
name :
The Last of Us : Partie II
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer :
Naughty Dog
genre :
action-aventure
profile
arkos
> blog
State of Play’s The Last of Us Part II
https://twitter.com/PlayStationEU/status/1264964986964791298
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 05/25/2020 at 05:25 PM by
arkos
comments (
7
)
neptonic
posted
the 05/25/2020 at 05:31 PM
Au cours de cet épisode de presque 25 minutes, le directeur de The Last of Us Part II, Neil Druckmann, nous offrira un long aperçu du gameplay, des dangers et du monde du jeu avant sa sortie le 19 juin prochain sur PS4.
Et pour finir, il présentera une séquence de gameplay totalement
https://blog.fr.playstation.com/2020/05/25/state-of-play-ce-mercredi-dcouvrez-un-aperu-de-the-last-of-us-part-ii/
Sony prépare le terrain pour la ps5 j'imagine
shambala93
posted
the 05/25/2020 at 05:34 PM
Aucune chance que je regarde ce nids à spoils.
neptonic
posted
the 05/25/2020 at 05:36 PM
Perso je suis trop faiblenpour pas regarder
spilner
posted
the 05/25/2020 at 05:37 PM
Ils vont encore cassé des machoirs
Par contre 25 minutes de gameplay?
goldmen33
posted
the 05/25/2020 at 05:38 PM
comme pour le dernier trailer je vais juste regarder vos commentaires!
gantzeur
posted
the 05/25/2020 at 05:40 PM
j'ai peur de me spoil aussi mais la tentation est grande
aros
posted
the 05/25/2020 at 05:41 PM
Aller mes petits, achetez donc le jeu, rien ne saurais me faire plus plaisir
