The Last of Us : Partie II
name : The Last of Us : Partie II
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Naughty Dog
genre : action-aventure
arkos
arkos
articles : 18
visites since opening : 24637
arkos > blog
State of Play’s The Last of Us Part II
https://twitter.com/PlayStationEU/status/1264964986964791298
    posted the 05/25/2020 at 05:25 PM by arkos
    comments (7)
    neptonic posted the 05/25/2020 at 05:31 PM
    Au cours de cet épisode de presque 25 minutes, le directeur de The Last of Us Part II, Neil Druckmann, nous offrira un long aperçu du gameplay, des dangers et du monde du jeu avant sa sortie le 19 juin prochain sur PS4.

    Et pour finir, il présentera une séquence de gameplay totalement

    https://blog.fr.playstation.com/2020/05/25/state-of-play-ce-mercredi-dcouvrez-un-aperu-de-the-last-of-us-part-ii/


    Sony prépare le terrain pour la ps5 j'imagine
    shambala93 posted the 05/25/2020 at 05:34 PM
    Aucune chance que je regarde ce nids à spoils.
    neptonic posted the 05/25/2020 at 05:36 PM
    Perso je suis trop faiblenpour pas regarder
    spilner posted the 05/25/2020 at 05:37 PM
    Ils vont encore cassé des machoirs
    Par contre 25 minutes de gameplay?
    goldmen33 posted the 05/25/2020 at 05:38 PM
    comme pour le dernier trailer je vais juste regarder vos commentaires!
    gantzeur posted the 05/25/2020 at 05:40 PM
    j'ai peur de me spoil aussi mais la tentation est grande
    aros posted the 05/25/2020 at 05:41 PM
    Aller mes petits, achetez donc le jeu, rien ne saurais me faire plus plaisir
