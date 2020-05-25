accueil
« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
name :
Frogwares
description :
Développeur ayant produit Sherlock Holmes, le Mystère de la Momie pour Wanadoo Edition fin 2002 et Voyage au Centre de la Terre pour le compte de Micro Application en 2003.
profile
nicolasgourry
[PC/PS5/XSX/PS4/XOne] Sherlock Holmes : Chapter One
C'est une préquelle.
Steam
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gZXfOVX4J10&feature=emb_logo
7
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 05/25/2020 at 03:51 PM by
nicolasgourry
comments (
5
)
churos45
posted
the 05/25/2020 at 04:10 PM
Enfin un nouveau Sherlock Holmes
killia
posted
the 05/25/2020 at 04:26 PM
je vais le prendre Day One même si j'ai même pas fini les 2 précédent lol
ritalix
posted
the 05/25/2020 at 04:44 PM
owiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiii
youtube06
posted
the 05/25/2020 at 05:02 PM
Day one pour moi également !
J'aime tellement l'ambiance des jeux Sherlock Holmes !
voxen
posted
the 05/25/2020 at 05:21 PM
Day one pareil, trop fan de ces jeux et de Sherlock
J'aime tellement l'ambiance des jeux Sherlock Holmes !