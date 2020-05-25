« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
Frogwares
name : Frogwares
description : Développeur ayant produit Sherlock Holmes, le Mystère de la Momie pour Wanadoo Edition fin 2002 et Voyage au Centre de la Terre pour le compte de Micro Application en 2003.
nicolasgourry
[PC/PS5/XSX/PS4/XOne] Sherlock Holmes : Chapter One


C'est une préquelle.

Steam
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gZXfOVX4J10&feature=emb_logo
    posted the 05/25/2020 at 03:51 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (5)
    churos45 posted the 05/25/2020 at 04:10 PM
    Enfin un nouveau Sherlock Holmes
    killia posted the 05/25/2020 at 04:26 PM
    je vais le prendre Day One même si j'ai même pas fini les 2 précédent lol
    ritalix posted the 05/25/2020 at 04:44 PM
    owiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiii
    youtube06 posted the 05/25/2020 at 05:02 PM
    Day one pour moi également !
    J'aime tellement l'ambiance des jeux Sherlock Holmes !
    voxen posted the 05/25/2020 at 05:21 PM
    Day one pareil, trop fan de ces jeux et de Sherlock
