jumeau
> blog
Bonne fête de l'aid !
Voilà je vous souhaite une bonne fête de l'aid à tous les musulman(e)s du site.
J'espère que vous passerez une excellente journée avec vos proches.
Bonne journée à tous.
tags :
13
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 05/24/2020 at 07:34 AM by jumeau
jumeau
comments (
38
)
shinz0
posted
the 05/24/2020 at 07:51 AM
"fête de l'aid"
= le fête de la fête
aïd = fête
Bonne Aïd el-Fitr
thelastone
posted
the 05/24/2020 at 07:58 AM
Saha 3idkoum les frères paix à vous et à vos familles.
alucard13
posted
the 05/24/2020 at 08:01 AM
aïd mabrouk à tous
ravyxxs
posted
the 05/24/2020 at 08:03 AM
Bonne fête à vous aussi
soulfull
posted
the 05/24/2020 at 08:06 AM
Merci beaucoup ! Bonne fête à toi !
Je reprends les games cette semaine.
modsoul
posted
the 05/24/2020 at 08:07 AM
Aidkoum mubarak les frères
docbrown
posted
the 05/24/2020 at 08:14 AM
Je suis pas musulman mais quand il s'agit de teuf, on plaisante pas. Bonne Teuf les ga !
Attention aux abus quand même
shinz0
posted
the 05/24/2020 at 08:19 AM
docbrown
attention au abus d’alcool ou de charcuterie ?
Ok je sors
torotoro59
posted
the 05/24/2020 at 08:25 AM
Bonne fête à tous et a toutes
clivekunn
posted
the 05/24/2020 at 08:27 AM
Meeerci bonne fêtes à vous les gars
thelegendpingas
posted
the 05/24/2020 at 08:28 AM
A toi aussi frérot, Kol 3am oua antoum bi alf kheir !
medoo
posted
the 05/24/2020 at 08:32 AM
shinz0
administrateur
posted
the 05/24/2020 at 08:34 AM
Aïdkom mabrouk la famille sur Gamekyo.
kevisiano
posted
the 05/24/2020 at 08:39 AM
Aid Mubarak les gars
lastboss
posted
the 05/24/2020 at 08:40 AM
https://m.9gag.com/gag/a9nPVLZ
missilegorbatchef
posted
the 05/24/2020 at 08:56 AM
bonne célébration à tous
(et pas plus de 10 personnes à la fois, faudra faire plusieurs services
)
batou
posted
the 05/24/2020 at 09:05 AM
Bonne fête à tous les musulmans !
haek78
posted
the 05/24/2020 at 09:07 AM
Merci aid mabrouk
barberousse
posted
the 05/24/2020 at 09:07 AM
Aid Moubarak!
fan2jeux
posted
the 05/24/2020 at 09:08 AM
bonne fete
omso
posted
the 05/24/2020 at 09:09 AM
Eid mubarak à tous
bulford
posted
the 05/24/2020 at 09:18 AM
Saha aidkoum a tous
calishnikov
posted
the 05/24/2020 at 09:21 AM
shinz0
bâtard
voxen
posted
the 05/24/2020 at 09:23 AM
Altair ibn la ahad ou truc du genre
walterwhite
posted
the 05/24/2020 at 09:23 AM
Aïdkoum Mabrouk
yanissou
posted
the 05/24/2020 at 09:23 AM
Aid moubarak à tous ici !!!
kratoszeus
posted
the 05/24/2020 at 09:27 AM
Aïd Moubarak
amassous
posted
the 05/24/2020 at 09:53 AM
Bonne fête , la paix sur vous.
malroth
posted
the 05/24/2020 at 10:16 AM
Bonne fête
Envoyez moi les gateaux "Makrout"
texas02
posted
the 05/24/2020 at 10:25 AM
Saha aidkoum à tous!
jumeau
posted
the 05/24/2020 at 10:37 AM
Taqabal Allah mina wa minkoum.
Ps: Vous pouvez effectuer la salât El aid chez vous les frères.
Vous avez jusqu'à Dohr in cha Allah
midomashakil
posted
the 05/24/2020 at 10:45 AM
aid moubarak said pour tt les musulman et j'invite tt les nembres de gamekyo manger du gâteaux ^^
tuni06
posted
the 05/24/2020 at 10:47 AM
Merci les frérots, profitez bien de cette journée avec vos proches Qu'Allah nous pardonne tous et accepte nos oeuvres
marcus62
posted
the 05/24/2020 at 11:12 AM
Aid Mubarak à tous
yanissou
posted
the 05/24/2020 at 11:24 AM
tuni06
amin YA Rabbi al amin aid Mubarak
tolgafury
posted
the 05/24/2020 at 11:40 AM
Ramazan Bayramınız Mübarek Olsun Kardeşlerim.
Aïd Moubarak les amis.
tolgafury
posted
the 05/24/2020 at 11:41 AM
tuni06
amin.
alozius
posted
the 05/24/2020 at 12:00 PM
Aid mubarak les frérots. Ça fait plaisir de voir qu’on est quelques têtes muslims sur le site quand même.
