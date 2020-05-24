profile
jumeau > blog
Bonne fête de l'aid !
Voilà je vous souhaite une bonne fête de l'aid à tous les musulman(e)s du site.

J'espère que vous passerez une excellente journée avec vos proches.

Bonne journée à tous.
    posted the 05/24/2020 at 07:34 AM by jumeau
    comments (38)
    shinz0 posted the 05/24/2020 at 07:51 AM
    "fête de l'aid" = le fête de la fête
    aïd = fête

    Bonne Aïd el-Fitr
    thelastone posted the 05/24/2020 at 07:58 AM
    Saha 3idkoum les frères paix à vous et à vos familles.
    alucard13 posted the 05/24/2020 at 08:01 AM
    aïd mabrouk à tous
    ravyxxs posted the 05/24/2020 at 08:03 AM
    Bonne fête à vous aussi
    soulfull posted the 05/24/2020 at 08:06 AM
    Merci beaucoup ! Bonne fête à toi !
    Je reprends les games cette semaine.
    modsoul posted the 05/24/2020 at 08:07 AM
    Aidkoum mubarak les frères
    docbrown posted the 05/24/2020 at 08:14 AM
    Je suis pas musulman mais quand il s'agit de teuf, on plaisante pas. Bonne Teuf les ga ! Attention aux abus quand même
    shinz0 posted the 05/24/2020 at 08:19 AM
    docbrown attention au abus d’alcool ou de charcuterie ?

    Ok je sors
    torotoro59 posted the 05/24/2020 at 08:25 AM
    Bonne fête à tous et a toutes
    clivekunn posted the 05/24/2020 at 08:27 AM
    Meeerci bonne fêtes à vous les gars
    thelegendpingas posted the 05/24/2020 at 08:28 AM
    A toi aussi frérot, Kol 3am oua antoum bi alf kheir !
    medoo posted the 05/24/2020 at 08:32 AM
    shinz0
    administrateur posted the 05/24/2020 at 08:34 AM
    Aïdkom mabrouk la famille sur Gamekyo.
    kevisiano posted the 05/24/2020 at 08:39 AM
    Aid Mubarak les gars
    lastboss posted the 05/24/2020 at 08:40 AM
    https://m.9gag.com/gag/a9nPVLZ
    missilegorbatchef posted the 05/24/2020 at 08:56 AM
    bonne célébration à tous
    (et pas plus de 10 personnes à la fois, faudra faire plusieurs services )
    batou posted the 05/24/2020 at 09:05 AM
    Bonne fête à tous les musulmans !
    haek78 posted the 05/24/2020 at 09:07 AM
    Merci aid mabrouk
    barberousse posted the 05/24/2020 at 09:07 AM
    Aid Moubarak!
    fan2jeux posted the 05/24/2020 at 09:08 AM
    bonne fete
    omso posted the 05/24/2020 at 09:09 AM
    Eid mubarak à tous
    bulford posted the 05/24/2020 at 09:18 AM
    Saha aidkoum a tous
    calishnikov posted the 05/24/2020 at 09:21 AM
    shinz0 bâtard
    voxen posted the 05/24/2020 at 09:23 AM
    Altair ibn la ahad ou truc du genre
    walterwhite posted the 05/24/2020 at 09:23 AM
    Aïdkoum Mabrouk
    yanissou posted the 05/24/2020 at 09:23 AM
    Aid moubarak à tous ici !!!
    kratoszeus posted the 05/24/2020 at 09:27 AM
    Aïd Moubarak
    amassous posted the 05/24/2020 at 09:53 AM
    Bonne fête , la paix sur vous.
    malroth posted the 05/24/2020 at 10:16 AM
    Bonne fête

    Envoyez moi les gateaux "Makrout"
    texas02 posted the 05/24/2020 at 10:25 AM
    Saha aidkoum à tous!
    jumeau posted the 05/24/2020 at 10:37 AM
    Taqabal Allah mina wa minkoum.

    Ps: Vous pouvez effectuer la salât El aid chez vous les frères.

    Vous avez jusqu'à Dohr in cha Allah
    midomashakil posted the 05/24/2020 at 10:45 AM
    aid moubarak said pour tt les musulman et j'invite tt les nembres de gamekyo manger du gâteaux ^^
    tuni06 posted the 05/24/2020 at 10:47 AM
    Merci les frérots, profitez bien de cette journée avec vos proches Qu'Allah nous pardonne tous et accepte nos oeuvres
    marcus62 posted the 05/24/2020 at 11:12 AM
    Aid Mubarak à tous
    yanissou posted the 05/24/2020 at 11:24 AM
    tuni06 amin YA Rabbi al amin aid Mubarak
    tolgafury posted the 05/24/2020 at 11:40 AM
    Ramazan Bayramınız Mübarek Olsun Kardeşlerim.

    Aïd Moubarak les amis.
    tolgafury posted the 05/24/2020 at 11:41 AM
    tuni06 amin.
    alozius posted the 05/24/2020 at 12:00 PM
    Aid mubarak les frérots. Ça fait plaisir de voir qu’on est quelques têtes muslims sur le site quand même.
