name : Final Fantasy VII Remake
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Square Enix
developer : Square Enix
genre : action-RPG
multiplayer : non
european release date : 04/10/2020
other versions : Xbox One
Final Fantasy VII Remake à 39,99 euros (Auchan)
Offre valable du 26 mai au 2 juin dans les hypermarché Auchan indiqué dans le magazine



DEALABS - https://www.dealabs.com/bons-plans/final-fantasy-vii-remake-1895601
    posted the 05/23/2020 at 10:58 PM by liberty
