The Last of Us : Partie II
75
Likes
Likers
name : The Last of Us : Partie II
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Naughty Dog
genre : action-aventure
[Préco] La PS4 Pro The Last of US part II 40€CC
La PS4 Pro The Last of US part II est maintenant disponible en préco sur la Fnac avec 40€ offerts en CC avec le code Exclu20



PS4 Pro The Last of US part II
https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=12665&awinaffid=620339&clickref=Shacka&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fnac.com%2FSearchResult%2FResultList.aspx%3FSCat%3D0%25211%26Search%3DThe%2BLast%2Bof%2BUS%2Bpart%2BII%26sft%3D1%26sa%3D0
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 05/22/2020 at 05:55 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (3)
    lilong posted the 05/22/2020 at 07:10 PM
    Il n y a pas de 20€ offerts avec la console
    princedupersil01 posted the 05/22/2020 at 07:14 PM
    est ce que c'est un nouveau modèle de ps4 pro?
    leblogdeshacka posted the 05/22/2020 at 07:54 PM
    lilong tu as raison c'est 40€
