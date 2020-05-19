profile
Bloodborne
168
Likes
Likers
name : Bloodborne
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : From Software
genre : action-RPG
multiplayer : 1 à 5 (online)
european release date : 03/25/2015
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
sora78
77
Likes
Likers
sora78
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 820
visites since opening : 1325933
sora78 > blog
all
[PS4] 11 jeux, 11 Screenshots #2
Exclusivités Playstation

Toutes les captures ont été prises par moi-même... J'espère dU modes photo de qualité sur PS5























/ - 0
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 05/19/2020 at 11:45 PM by sora78
    comments (3)
    cort posted the 05/19/2020 at 11:56 PM
    La flemme d'upload les mien...
    venomsnake posted the 05/19/2020 at 11:58 PM
    beaux clichés
    leonr4 posted the 05/20/2020 at 12:03 AM
    Belles prises
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre