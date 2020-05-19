profile
Mafia : Definitive Edition
0
Like
Likers
name : Mafia : Definitive Edition
platform : PC
editor : 2K Games
developer : Hangar 13
genre : action-aventure
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
goldmen33
101
Likes
Likers
goldmen33
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 927
visites since opening : 1452642
goldmen33 > blog
all
Mafia Trilogy Definitive Edition - Trailers du 2 et 3...







Il est où le 1???
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 05/19/2020 at 04:07 PM by goldmen33
    comments (10)
    altendorf posted the 05/19/2020 at 04:08 PM
    gantzeur posted the 05/19/2020 at 04:12 PM
    10 seconde pour le 1 lol https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y8ghk76p1x4
    goldmen33 posted the 05/19/2020 at 04:14 PM
    gantzeur ils ont mis le premier teaser avec les images du jeu... "tiens nouveau teaser!"
    gantzeur posted the 05/19/2020 at 04:17 PM
    goldmen33 je crois que c'est ma version sinon y'a juste le debut en vidéo en plus il sort bientôt 28 Aout ..
    mrvince posted the 05/19/2020 at 04:17 PM
    Ils sont bien ces jeux ? jamais fait... le 1 me donne plutôt envie avec les graphismes retapé mais le 2 fait déjà plus mal a la gueule...
    goldmen33 posted the 05/19/2020 at 04:18 PM
    gantzeur ils balanceront peut être le trailer pour un des shows de SONY et M$...
    gantzeur posted the 05/19/2020 at 04:21 PM
    goldmen33 c'est carrement ce qui va se passer en Juin surement , apparemment il travail avec le moteur du 3 .
    raioh posted the 05/19/2020 at 04:23 PM
    On veut tous voir le travail fait sur le 1 et ils montrent ceux dont on a rien à branler.
    walterwhite posted the 05/19/2020 at 04:26 PM
    Bof bof le gap graphique du 2...

    À part augmenter la résolution je vois pas l’embellie !
    madd posted the 05/19/2020 at 04:27 PM
    Putain, ces fdp quoi.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre