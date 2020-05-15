profile
Tellement propre l'ost de SOR4 par Olivier Derivière
Il a vraiment géré l'ost de SOR4 je trouve, il a vraiment compris l'esprit de Street of Rage, c'est très propre, j'adore.





    posted the 05/15/2020 at 10:50 PM by shincloud
    comments (5)
    dokidokii posted the 05/15/2020 at 11:04 PM
    Franchement oui, à part quelques musiques l'OST est très bonne.
    tuni posted the 05/15/2020 at 11:07 PM
    Traître, il prend mm pas la mienne
    shincloud posted the 05/15/2020 at 11:16 PM
    tuni Olivier derivière sur YouTube XD
    dokidokii posted the 05/15/2020 at 11:20 PM
    J'ajouterai Down the Beatch, c'est pour moi dans le top 3
    lexiz posted the 05/16/2020 at 12:32 AM
    shincloud il n'a pas été seul ils sont une dizaine a y avoir participé dont yuzo koshiro
