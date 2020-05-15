.Coco l'asticot.
kurosama
La next gen
..d'il y'a quelques années ( 2013).Sacré moteur aussi le CryE.
    posted the 05/15/2020 at 12:18 AM by kurosama
    comments (6)
    duff15 posted the 05/15/2020 at 12:54 AM
    Les seuls jeux de cette gen que j'ai vu tourner avec le CryEngine sont Ryse et Prey(assez surpris d'ailleurs par ce choix).
    Ryse est quand même bien fignolé,surtout les cutscenes.A l'époque,je n'avais pas vu un tel degré de finition depuis God of War 3.

    Ce moteur est une bonne alternative à l'Unreal,ça change.D'ailleurs je me suis tjs demandé pourquoi les devs préféraient ce dernier,plus flexible,moins cher,des outils plus simple pour la programmation?
    tuni posted the 05/15/2020 at 12:54 AM
    Ryse a bon être un jeu de lancement, un jeu chiant, mais bordel encore aujourd'hui qu'il est beau !
    altendorf posted the 05/15/2020 at 12:55 AM
    duff15 J'ai surtout l'impression qu'il n'y a que Crytek qui arrive a manier son propre moteur ^^
    duff15 posted the 05/15/2020 at 12:58 AM
    altendorf Oui,c'est possible aussi
    fretide posted the 05/15/2020 at 01:19 AM
    tuni
    Claque graphique ryse à l'époque
    tuni posted the 05/15/2020 at 01:24 AM
    fretide Exagéré, le jeu qui t'as montré la voie de la Next-Gen ! Les Call of Ghosts, AC 4, Knack, Dead Rising 3 c'était old gen total à côté.
