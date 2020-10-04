profile
Final Fantasy VII Remake
name : Final Fantasy VII Remake
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Square Enix
developer : Square Enix
genre : action-RPG
multiplayer : non
european release date : 04/10/2020
other versions : Xbox One
sora78
sora78
articles : 817
visites since opening : 1320173
Final Fantasy VII Remake : Fanart pour la Team Tifa !
Divers


Assez content du résultat surtout au niveau du visage mais il me reste encore beaucoup de retouches à faire

Je compte bosser sur Aerith après avoir bien fini Tifa donc please pas taper la team Aerith



    posted the 05/14/2020 at 06:47 PM by sora78
    comments (8)
    fretide posted the 05/14/2020 at 06:52 PM
    Classe
    tolgafury posted the 05/14/2020 at 06:55 PM
    Classe l’ami.

    Team Aerith
    antifragile posted the 05/14/2020 at 06:56 PM
    Sora78 elle est chargée tifa
    kurosu posted the 05/14/2020 at 06:57 PM
    Beurk :vomi:
    jenicris posted the 05/14/2020 at 06:58 PM
    foxstep posted the 05/14/2020 at 07:17 PM
    Sympa GG
    sora78 posted the 05/14/2020 at 07:22 PM
    Merci vous autres ^^

    kurosu
    nmariodk posted the 05/14/2020 at 07:23 PM
    Pour un dessins fan art amateur chapeaux !
