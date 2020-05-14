J'suis là pour exister du mieux que j'peux ,j'travaille sur moi-même pour résister aux tentations du feu
J'ai les 4 tomes de Dragon Ball SUPER Color FR si voulez
C'est un fan qui a fait le taffe jpartage en MP, bien sur si vous le prenez vous avez l'original en format papier



Dragon Ball jusqu'à la mort, ça change pas.
    posted the 05/14/2020 at 05:34 PM by amassous
    idd posted the 05/14/2020 at 05:46 PM
    très joli
    j'ai tous les tomes en fr+jap et les abcien aussi d'ailleurs, je suis très intéressé pour en voir un peu plus si c'est possible
